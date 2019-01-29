Brazilian banker comes dressed as Spider-Man on his last day of work

What’s the best way to ensure everyone remembers you on your last day at work? One man in Brazil may have found the answer to this question by coming to work on his last day at the office wearing a Spider-Man costume. The man, who is a banker at a Sao Paulo bank, was photographed working at his desk in the iconic red and blue costume, and the pictures are going viral.

Photos uploaded on Imgur by a user were accompanied by a caption which said that the man had quit his job but decided to have a little fun for his farewell. However, the user who uploaded the photos clarified that photos were not shot in the bank area where “people are personally attended, but the area of ​​analysis…”

Photos showed the man dressed as a superhero receiving a call wearing a headphone, and helping a co-worker. Intrigued colleagues are visible in the background.

The photos also feature a screenshot of someone’s Instagram story, that shows the man dressed as Spider-Man lying on a desk with the caption: ‘Last day of work and this person is driving the boss mad.’

A video of the man was also uploaded on YouTube and created a huge buzz. It shows the ‘friendly neighbourhood superhero’ walking around in the office distributing sweets to his colleagues.

The photos and videos was hailed by many online, who said it was a great way to say goodbye. Others came up with Spider-Man jokes.