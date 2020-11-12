An artist in Brazil is hand painting people’s faces on to masks

Plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz while painting a customized protective mask looking at man's photo on his cell phone, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Jorge Roriz, 65, used to create the magical world of Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival with its colourful costumes and fantastic floats.

Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he is using his art to make masks that don’t attempt to disguise or accentuate but to be as real as possible.

Wescley Menezes receives help from plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz to adjust his customized protective mask, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Roriz paints face masks that are so accurate as to be uncanny. As he speaks wearing his mask, his mouth, like that of a ventriloquist, does not appear to move.

“I use this mask in order not to lose my identity,” Roriz said.

Plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz paints a customized protective mask while wearing his own, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Picture credit: Reuters)

He paints the person’s lower face on to a white mask, taking time over the details like skin hue and lips.

The masks have become popular with people who don’t want to hide their face during the pandemic but are keen to protect themselves against the virus.

Customized protective masks made by plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz are displayed, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Picture credit: Reuters)

“It’s vital that people look after themselves, it’s good that people use masks,” he said.

“I’ve had a really positive reaction, people laugh. Something that was meant to be sad became something that brings joy.”

