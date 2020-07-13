Brazilian couple wear spacesuits as protection from COVID-19 during stroll

The video shows the couple taking a stroll along Copacabana’s famed stretch of sand in Rio de Janeiro in their spacesuits even as curious onlookers take photos and videos. (Picture credit: Reuters) The video shows the couple taking a stroll along Copacabana’s famed stretch of sand in Rio de Janeiro in their spacesuits even as curious onlookers take photos and videos. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A Brazilian couple went the extra mile to protect themselves from Covid-19, dressing up in spacesuits before stepping out. Brazil presently has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world.

Tercio Galdino,66 and his wife Aliceia, 65, pose as they wear their protective ‘space suits’ inside their house. (Picture credit: Reuters) Tercio Galdino,66 and his wife Aliceia, 65, pose as they wear their protective ‘space suits’ inside their house. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Brazilian couple Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima were seen taking a stroll on a beach in Rio de Janeiro wearing spacesuits. Several photos and videos of the couple are now being shared on social media.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the couple taking a stroll along Copacabana’s famed stretch of sand in Rio de Janeiro in their spacesuits even as curious onlookers take photos and videos.

Tercio Galdino, 66, and his wife Aliceia, 65, wear their protective ‘space suits’ as they walk on the sidewalk of Copacabana Beach amid the outbreak of the Tercio Galdino, 66, and his wife Aliceia, 65, wear their protective ‘space suits’ as they walk on the sidewalk of Copacabana Beach amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Picture credit: Reuters)

According to news agency Reuters, 66-year-old accountant Galdino purchased the suits, and made the helmets himself.

He also said that his wife was initially hesitant to wear the suit in public, but eventually came around to his idea of an ‘adventure in the streets.’

(With input from Reuters)

