‘Happiness doesn’t depend on marriage’: Brazilian man marries himself after fiancée breaks off engagement

A Brazilian doctor is going viral across social media sites for his high spirits, after he married himself in a ceremony attended by his family and loved ones. Photos and videos of his wedding has delighted many online, spreading positivity.

Dr Diogo Rabelo, 33, went viral on the internet for his beautiful wedding that took place at a resort in Itacaré, Bahia, where he exchanged vows with himself in front of guests and followed all the rituals.

However, there were some twists.

Rabelo decided to go through the wedding, that approximately costed 350,000 BRL, even after his fiancée Vitor Bueno broke of their engagement in July after series of fights.

Footage from the special day show him saying ‘I do’ to himself in front of a mirror surrounded by guests. In a post he added that the difficult episode in his life has taught him “that whoever wants to be with you will be”.

Watch the unique wedding ceremony here:

“The good thing about marrying you is that there are no protocols! You have the freedom to have fun any way you want, and am I wrong? There was a bouquet of flowers YES!” he wrote in a post where he is seen holding a bouquet and tossing it to the wedding party, a ritual mostly reserved for brides.

Another unique ritual at the wedding was that his grandmother tied a special bracelet around his wrist, as footage show him taking of his engagement band. “When God made his alliance with man, he created the rainbow and in a symbolic act, my wedding ring is a colorful sapphire bracelet to remind me that my alliance is with God Creator and not with men,” he wrote while sharing the images.

Dr Diogo, who specialises in cosmetic procedures, said he still loves his ex-partner, and wrote a passionate letter to his ‘last love’ on the wedding day. “We dreamed of this moment, it was meant to be the big day of our lives. We even played like it was our ‘secret place’ but in the middle of the way you preferred to stay and let me go alone. Here I am, honoring my word. And still, I still respect you because I want you to be free to go wherever you want and stay wherever you want,” he wrote.

Calling his ex-fiancée a ‘great teacher’, the man thanked him for teaching him the value of a person. “You showed me how special I am and how much I have the potential to realize my dreams, including this: make my commitment to loving myself first,” the post added.

Speaking to local news media outlet, Globo, the groom said: “I analysed the situation for a month, and decided that I had to appreciate and love myself. I kept the ceremony and 40 of my 50 guests came. The message I wanted to send to people with this marriage of mine is not that of a victim, I do not depend on a marriage to be happy.”

However, Bueno said the outlet that he had to close his social media accounts after being harassed on the internet, and said he does not want more contact with his ex.

In the recent past, sologamy or practice of marrying oneself has gained popularity around the world.

