scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Bihar polls

Hundreds throng departmental store in Brazil, prompt its closure

After the footage of the event was widely shared on the internet, the state government ordered the establishment to be closed and was notified for non-compliance of social distancing norms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 3:58:31 pm
Brazil, Store opening, Havan departmental store, Brazil coronavirus updates, brazil covid-19, Trending news, Indian Express news,According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, Pará ranks sixth in the country with over 23000 confirmed cases.

Hundreds of shoppers rushed to a newly-opened departmental store in Brazil and ignored social distancing despite the nation being among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictures and videos which did the rounds of social media showed shoppers thronging inside a popular departmental store chain on October 10.

Several images show people, most of them any facial covering, standing close to each other to enter the store in Belem, a city in the northern Brazilian state of Pará.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After the footage was widely shared on the internet, the state government ordered the establishment to be closed and was notified for non-compliance of social distancing norms.

Take a look here:

Take a look at how people reacted here:

“For non-compliance with the rules provided by the WHO and for a crime against Public Health, according to article 268 of the Brazilian Penal Code, the Havan store, located in Augusto Montenegro, opened today, was closed by Civil police and Militar do Pará, in addition to the state health department “, Governor Helder Barbalho, said in an Instagram post.

Responding to Harbalho, the co-founder of the department store chain Luciano Hang on Instagram apologised for flouting the law during the event.

“We did not imagine receiving so much affection from the people of Pará. All of our megastores across Brazil meet sanitary requirements, but yesterday in Belém it was humanly impossible,” Hang said.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, Pará ranks sixth in the country with over 23000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the country has recorded over 5 million cases so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement