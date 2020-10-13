Hundreds throng departmental store in Brazil, prompt its closure

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, Pará ranks sixth in the country with over 23000 confirmed cases.

Hundreds of shoppers rushed to a newly-opened departmental store in Brazil and ignored social distancing despite the nation being among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictures and videos which did the rounds of social media showed shoppers thronging inside a popular departmental store chain on October 10.

Several images show people, most of them any facial covering, standing close to each other to enter the store in Belem, a city in the northern Brazilian state of Pará.

After the footage was widely shared on the internet, the state government ordered the establishment to be closed and was notified for non-compliance of social distancing norms.

Here’s another angle of the madness created by Luciano Hang today (his Twitter account, @luciano_hang, is currently suspended worldwide by order of Brazil’s Supreme Court, for spreading Fake News for Bolsonaro (video by @BelemNoticiass): pic.twitter.com/zYNMLax7HV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 10, 2020

The scene today in COVID-ridden Brazil, in the city of Belém, where a new Havan department store — owned by one of Bolsonaro’s primary funders and most loyal supporters, @luciano_hang — opened with Hang present, encouraging more and more crowds:pic.twitter.com/vWJsfCeUJY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 10, 2020

Who organizes a group trip to a store opening? Look at the bus with a national flag.. sounds familiar those kind of group organized meets? pic.twitter.com/LEOqakV3C2 — 🐈 de 👙no conversível (@BrunnoRolo) October 10, 2020

Funny creatures, humans. — Alan McMahon (@PAlanMcMahon) October 10, 2020

What a nightmare! — Laura L. Wilson (@ellewilson) October 10, 2020

I don’t even. I can’t even. Hoping for the safety and well-being of these shoppers. — Darwin Simpelo (@SocSciDLSimpelo) October 11, 2020

What could go wrong?😬 — Cale Nicholson (@cale905) October 10, 2020

Messengers of death — Frank Klaassen (@AutumnForce) October 10, 2020

It looks like the end of civilisation.

“They knew death lurked within, but the second day at a new store was nothing like the first” — laureo (@RedElixir3) October 10, 2020

Encouraging more and more deaths — Sinara Foss #Author (@sifoss) October 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/ClIKW124Qe — alex ‘witch better not have preexisting conditions (@FangGadget) October 11, 2020

There was a 50% discount offered on lobotomies that day and they did not want to miss out. — Reality Estate NZ (@RealityEstateNZ) October 10, 2020

“For non-compliance with the rules provided by the WHO and for a crime against Public Health, according to article 268 of the Brazilian Penal Code, the Havan store, located in Augusto Montenegro, opened today, was closed by Civil police and Militar do Pará, in addition to the state health department “, Governor Helder Barbalho, said in an Instagram post.

Responding to Harbalho, the co-founder of the department store chain Luciano Hang on Instagram apologised for flouting the law during the event.

“We did not imagine receiving so much affection from the people of Pará. All of our megastores across Brazil meet sanitary requirements, but yesterday in Belém it was humanly impossible,” Hang said.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, Pará ranks sixth in the country with over 23000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the country has recorded over 5 million cases so far.

