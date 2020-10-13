Hundreds throng departmental store in Brazil, prompt its closure

Hundreds of shoppers rushed to a newly-opened departmental store in Brazil and ignored social distancing despite the nation being among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pictures and videos which did the rounds of social media showed shoppers thronging inside a popular departmental store chain on October 10.
Several images show people, most of them any facial covering, standing close to each other to enter the store in Belem, a city in the northern Brazilian state of Pará.
After the footage was widely shared on the internet, the state government ordered the establishment to be closed and was notified for non-compliance of social distancing norms.
Here’s another angle of the madness created by Luciano Hang today (his Twitter account, @luciano_hang, is currently suspended worldwide by order of Brazil’s Supreme Court, for spreading Fake News for Bolsonaro (video by @BelemNoticiass): pic.twitter.com/zYNMLax7HV
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 10, 2020
The scene today in COVID-ridden Brazil, in the city of Belém, where a new Havan department store — owned by one of Bolsonaro’s primary funders and most loyal supporters, @luciano_hang — opened with Hang present, encouraging more and more crowds:pic.twitter.com/vWJsfCeUJY
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 10, 2020
Who organizes a group trip to a store opening? Look at the bus with a national flag.. sounds familiar those kind of group organized meets? pic.twitter.com/LEOqakV3C2
— 🐈 de 👙no conversível (@BrunnoRolo) October 10, 2020
Cenas internas! pic.twitter.com/lIBIn2MJqo
— Iran Alencar 🎷SEMPRE PELA ESQUERDA!! (@AlencarIran) October 10, 2020
Funny creatures, humans.
— Alan McMahon (@PAlanMcMahon) October 10, 2020
— Humanpencil #FBPE #EU #STAUFFENBERG (@humanpencil) October 12, 2020
What a nightmare!
— Laura L. Wilson (@ellewilson) October 10, 2020
I don’t even. I can’t even. Hoping for the safety and well-being of these shoppers.
— Darwin Simpelo (@SocSciDLSimpelo) October 11, 2020
What could go wrong?😬
— Cale Nicholson (@cale905) October 10, 2020
Messengers of death
— Frank Klaassen (@AutumnForce) October 10, 2020
— Karam Jelly (@jellywitch) October 11, 2020
It looks like the end of civilisation.
“They knew death lurked within, but the second day at a new store was nothing like the first”
— laureo (@RedElixir3) October 10, 2020
Encouraging more and more deaths
— Sinara Foss #Author (@sifoss) October 10, 2020
— alex ‘witch better not have preexisting conditions (@FangGadget) October 11, 2020
There was a 50% discount offered on lobotomies that day and they did not want to miss out.
— Reality Estate NZ (@RealityEstateNZ) October 10, 2020
— Foxy Mike _The Misfit Latino Boy🌹✊🏳️🌈🇸🇻🇲🇽 (@MikeRecon_0311) October 10, 2020
— Matt Of The Dead 🎃💀 (@PasswordSuck2) October 10, 2020
“For non-compliance with the rules provided by the WHO and for a crime against Public Health, according to article 268 of the Brazilian Penal Code, the Havan store, located in Augusto Montenegro, opened today, was closed by Civil police and Militar do Pará, in addition to the state health department “, Governor Helder Barbalho, said in an Instagram post.
Pelo não cumprimento das regras previstas pela OMS e por crime Contra a Saúde Pública, de acordo com o artigo 268 do Código Penal Brasileiro, a loja Havan, localizada na Augusto Montenegro, inaugurada hoje, foi fechada pelas polícias Civil e Militar do Pará, além da secretaria de saúde do estado.
Responding to Harbalho, the co-founder of the department store chain Luciano Hang on Instagram apologised for flouting the law during the event.
Como respondi ao governador do Estado @helderbarbalho, não imaginávamos receber tanto carinho do povo paraense. Todas as nossas megalojas espalhadas pelo Brasil cumprem as exigências sanitárias, mas ontem em Belém foi humanamente impossível. Não imaginávamos que receberíamos tanta gente. Uma vez que, diferente das nossas inaugurações, não colocamos telão na rua, para que o povo acompanhasse do lado de fora a motivação com os colaboradores que acontece dentro da loja; não levamos nenhum artista; eu não fiquei para bater fotos e conversar com as pessoas; não houve coletiva de imprensa. Apenas abrimos as portas. Isso nos mostra como a Havan é loja mais amada do Brasil.
“We did not imagine receiving so much affection from the people of Pará. All of our megastores across Brazil meet sanitary requirements, but yesterday in Belém it was humanly impossible,” Hang said.
According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, Pará ranks sixth in the country with over 23000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the country has recorded over 5 million cases so far.
