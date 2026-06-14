Woman tossed from Brazil bridge swing without safety rope, plummets to death

TRIGGER WARNING
In a harrowing incident, a woman died after being thrown from a bridge swing without a safety rope attached at a popular adventure attraction in Brazil.
Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was killed on Saturday after falling approximately 40 metres from a bridge at the Ponte do Esqueleto trail in Limeira, in the state of São Paulo, the US SUN reported. According to witness accounts and police reports, staff members allegedly forgot to attach the safety rope to her harness before launching her from the attraction.
The viral video shows de Freitas being carried in a ‘Superman’ position by three employees at the adventure attraction before being tossed from the bridge. Moments after she is released into the air, voices can be heard shouting, “the rope, people, the rope.”
Just hours before the tragedy, de Freitas had shared social media posts documenting her visit to the attraction. In a series of stories, she revealed the location of the jump, displayed identification wristbands for the activity, and posted photographs of company representatives involved in operating the event.
Witnesses told investigators that employees had forgotten to attach the required safety equipment before the jump, according to information provided by Brazil’s military police, the report added. Following the incident, six people were arrested at the attraction.
JUST IN: 21-year-old dies after workers forget to attach safety rope and push her off 40-meter bridge in São Paulo’s Limeira, Brazil pic.twitter.com/ceqniPJkUs
— Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 13, 2026
The video has since gone viral, triggering massive outrage. “It’s not a “safety rope.” That implies it’s there “just to be safe.” The is literally THE ROPE. It’s the entire reason she tried to do this. It is the ONLY requirement of this entire thing. You had one job. One. And failed,” a user wrote. “Gosh. I can’t begin to think about how she felt midair knowing she’s dropping dead,” another user commented.
“Basic safety checks exist for a reason. This should never have happened. Someone trusted the process, and the process failed her. Rest in peace,” a third user reacted.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, including whether negligence or violations of safety protocols contributed to her death.
DISCLAIMER: This article reports on a tragic, fatal sports accident involving an acute injury and severe distress, based on unverified social media footage and early investigative reports. It is published for general informational purposes to document a public safety incident and does not offer professional travel safety, recreational guidance, or legal conclusions.