Woman tossed from Brazil bridge swing without safety rope, plummets to death

The viral video shows de Freitas being carried in a 'Superman' position by three employees (Photo: @RapidReport2025/X)

TRIGGER WARNING

In a harrowing incident, a woman died after being thrown from a bridge swing without a safety rope attached at a popular adventure attraction in Brazil.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was killed on Saturday after falling approximately 40 metres from a bridge at the Ponte do Esqueleto trail in Limeira, in the state of São Paulo, the US SUN reported. According to witness accounts and police reports, staff members allegedly forgot to attach the safety rope to her harness before launching her from the attraction.

The viral video shows de Freitas being carried in a ‘Superman’ position by three employees at the adventure attraction before being tossed from the bridge. Moments after she is released into the air, voices can be heard shouting, “the rope, people, the rope.”