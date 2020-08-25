3-year-old saves friend from drowning in pool, gets award for bravery

The woman warned parents about the dangers of leaving children unattended at pools after her son Arthur saved his friend Henrique from drowning.

A three-year-old boy in Brazil saved his friend from drowning in a swimming pool and the video of his heroic act has been widely shared on social media.

Arthur de Oliveira, a resident of Itaperuna that lies north of Rio de Janeiro, was hailed as a hero after his mother shared a video that showed him saving his friend Henrique after he fell into a pool.

The CCTV footage shows the two three-year-old boys near the pool, and Henrique trying to catch an inflatable ring when he suddenly loses his balance and falls into the pool.

Arthur is seen looking around for help as Henrique struggles to swim out. Realising no adult is around, Arthur reaches out to grab Henrique’s hand and finally pulls his friend out of the pool.

Watch the video here:

Arthur’s mother, Poliana Console de Oliveira, shared the video as a warning to parents.

“This video serves as an alert for those who have a pool at home and children. Thank God the ending is happy,” she wrote in the post, which was in Portuguese.

“It was 30 seconds of carelessness, the caretaker’s son left the house without telling his mother. Don’t neglect! In my heart I just have gratitude for the life of Arthur’s friend and I am proud of my son’s courageous, quick and loving attitude,” she wrote.

Poliana Console de Oliveira with her son Arthur, who has become an internet sensation in Brazil. (Source: Facebook) Poliana Console de Oliveira with her son Arthur, who has become an internet sensation in Brazil. (Source: Facebook)

After the video caught the attention of many on social media, local police officials felicitated the little ‘hero’ for his quick thinking. Along with a gift basket, the Military Police of Itaperuna awarded the three-year-old boy a certificate and a trophy that said: ‘From a hero to a hero.’

“A souvenir because you are an instrument of God, a real hero,” said one of the officers in a tribute video. “The world needs heroes like you,” the officer added.

