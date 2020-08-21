scorecardresearch
Friday, August 21, 2020
‘Brayden Harrington salute your bravery’: Netizens praise boy with stutter for his poignant DNC speech

Harrington's address moved many online and many dubbed it as the most powerful thing of the evening, while others were inspired to share their own experiences with speech while battling stuttering and public speaking.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 3:43:14 pm
Hashtag #BraydenHarrington started to trend on Twitter as many shared their own personal experience online.

A 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire captured the attention at the Democratic National Convention where former vice-president Joe Biden accepted his nomination for the US presidency.

Brayden Harrington explained how Biden, who had a childhood stutter, gave him more confidence to overcome something that’s always bothered him. “He told me that we were members of the same club: We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president,” Brayden said Thursday night in the video recorded for the convention. Now, the speech has left people on the internet inspired, as his video has taken social media by storm.

“He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today,” the high-school student said, flipping around the piece of paper he was reading to show the markings on his speech. “I’m just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me feel more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared,” he continued.

According to CNN, he first met Biden in February at a campaign event in New Hampshire. After they first spoke on the rope line, the politician had invited Brayden backstage to continue their conversation about stuttering and told him about how he has worked to overcome his own stutter.

Watch the video here:

 

Harrington’s address moved many online and many dubbed it as the most powerful thing of the evening, while others were inspired to share their own experiences with speech while battling stuttering and public speaking. Hashtag #BraydenHarrington started to trend on Twitter and many highlighted how ‘brave’ it was and overcoming the difficulty on national television must have been very scary but applauding him for acing it.

Here’s how people reacted to his inclusion in the DNC.

Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, beginning a general-election challenge to President Donald Trump that Democrats have cast as a rescue mission for a country equally besieged by a crippling pandemic and a White House defined by incompetence, racism and abuse of power.

