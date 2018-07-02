Brave pet dog fights rattle snake to save Arizona woman, wins love online

The 6-month-old golden retriever named Todd was bitten on his face when he tried to save his owner. (Source: Paula Godwin/ Facebook) The 6-month-old golden retriever named Todd was bitten on his face when he tried to save his owner. (Source: Paula Godwin/ Facebook)

The dog is man’s best friend, we all know it and there are thousand heartwarming stories that define the bond. They guard their ‘family of humans’ with utmost vigour and love, and in doing so often risk their own lives. Something similar happened when a woman from Sedona, Arizona almost stepped on a rattlesnake — her 6-month-old ‘hero’ puppy leaped in front to save her human ensuring she was safe.

Paula Godwin wanted to have a nice weekend with her two golden retrievers in her neighbourhood on Sunday morning. She even posted a live video on Facebook sharing about her morning walk wishing everyone a happy day. But soon it turned into a tragedy when her little Todd got bit by a rattlesnake fighting hard her to protect Godwin.

She took to Facebook to share the story of Todd’s amazing bravery along with photos of the pupper’s swollen face and bandaged leg. “My hero of a puppy Todd saved me He jumped right in front of my leg where I surely would have got bit,” she wrote.

“He bolted by my leg. That’s when he was hit by the snake,” she told BBC. “Todd was yelping right away, crying. I picked him up, ran down the hill with my other dog Copper, and we got him to the hospital within about 10 minutes of being bit,” she added.

Luckily, the little angel is recovering well after he received quick medical attention. He received the anti-venom quickly and after a stay at the hospital for about 12 hours, he is back home.

Soon her post went viral across social media platforms and Netizens lauded the little dog and enquired about his condition.

Godwin posted an update on her Facebook page for those anxious about his health and wrote, he seems to heal well. “Todd’s doing so well he is a wonder to me how he is healing. Just a thank you to all the support Your kindness and support is truly a blessing,” she wrote thanking everyone.

After this life-changing attack, Godwin has started a GoFund Me page not for Todd but for other dogs, who might need financial assistance during such medical emergency

