Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Brave cop saves two children from London’s burning station, wins praise online

"Explosion at Elephant & Castle tube station. Watch carefully, the police officer carries two children to safety at the beginning of the video," wrote user @NinsRai while sharing the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 1:55:39 pm
london fire, Elephant Castle fire, police officer saves two children burning station viral video, london fire cause, london twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsVideos of black smoke billowing from the area were shared on social media, leaving many worried.

Dramatic footage of a police officer rescuing two children from a huge fire at London’s Elephant and Castle station triggered an avalanche of reactions online after it went viral. The short clip features the brave cop with the two children, holding them in each arm as he leaves the building with fire explosions occurring in the background.

According to a CNN report, dozens of firefighters were seen tackling the blaze at the train station in south London. While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, it is not believed to be terror-related.

Videos of black smoke billowing from the area were shared on social media, leaving many worried. However, amid the chaos, some spotted the clip of the policeman rescuing the two children.

According to The Mirror, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) allocated around 15 fire engines and 100 firefighters to attend to the fire, which broke out in the arches near the railway station.

The fire engulfed three commercial units underneath the arches but was brought under control in over two hours, the LFB told the news website. Six people were treated at the scene and one was taken to the hospital after the fire, the report added.

Many reshared the picture of the cop with children and praised him for his bravery.

Here are some other clips and videos of the fire shared on the microblogging website:

