Teen’s reaction to finding out he’s going to be a brother leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming video of a teen’s reaction to finding out that he is going to be a big brother has gone viral on social media. The 48-second clip shows the boy scratching a card given to him by his parents.

When the card reveals that he is going to be an elder brother, the boy looks at the camera in disbelief and breaks down. “Oh my god,” he says crying and hugs his father.

Son’s reaction at finding out he’s going to be a big brother. “I had just cried my eyes out the day before & told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior” his mother, Becky writes.😭❤.

(🎥:Beckyc253) pic.twitter.com/IvE7hfRdlp — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) August 27, 2021

According to Good News Movement, the teen’s mother, Becky, while posting the video said, “I had just cried my eyes out the day before and told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior.”

Reacting to the emotional video, netizens cried along with the young boy. Many called the video cute and even said that he would be a great brother.

A powerful reminder of the sweet gift of family… https://t.co/31WRKgNbhd — Michael K. Reynolds (@M_K_Reynolds) August 27, 2021

My man’s gonna be a heckuva brother. https://t.co/wd5poQ8Z7f — Ed D’Onofrio (@ed_donofrio) August 28, 2021

What a beautiful reaction. He will be an awesome big brother! — Dooty2019 (@Dooty2020) August 27, 2021

Jesus it feels soooo good to smile and remember that these moments are what life is really all about and matters most! — TwittterExpertSoListen (@djtrumpsmomma) August 27, 2021

My ❤️ is aching with his!! Such love!! — Jesusa P Camacho (@camacho_jpDonS) August 28, 2021

Having a Big Bro that you can rely on, is pure heaven. You’ll have a best friend and a bro at the same time; based on personal experience by the way 🤙 — PHBoi (@R_dison26) August 27, 2021