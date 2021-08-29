scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Teen’s reaction to finding out he’s going to be a brother leaves netizens emotional

Reacting to the emotional video, netizens cried along with the young boy. Many called the video cute and even said that he would be a great brother.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 29, 2021 1:22:29 pm
teen cries to find out he is going to be a brother, new born family reaction, big brother reaction, indian express trending, indian expressIn a heartwarming video that went viral, a teen finds out that he is going to be a big brother and bursts into tears.

A heartwarming video of a teen’s reaction to finding out that he is going to be a big brother has gone viral on social media. The 48-second clip shows the boy scratching a card given to him by his parents.

When the card reveals that he is going to be an elder brother, the boy looks at the camera in disbelief and breaks down. “Oh my god,” he says crying and hugs his father.

According to Good News Movement, the teen’s mother, Becky, while posting the video said, “I had just cried my eyes out the day before and told him I was so sorry I could never give him a sibling. I had decided to stop trying 4 weeks prior.”

Reacting to the emotional video, netizens cried along with the young boy. Many called the video cute and even said that he would be a great brother.

