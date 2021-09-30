scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Watch: Boy’s egg experiment with father ends with a hilarious twist

The boy is seen putting a glass filled with water on his dad’s forehead, followed by a toilet paper roll, and then finally a hardboiled egg.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 11:08:50 pm
boy tries experiment, boy egg drop challenge, 7 year old boy Georgia, boy viral egg challenge, trending, indian express, indian express newsIn the video, the boy's father is seen lying on the ground with his head facing the sky.

A boy trying to recreate a science experiment by dropping an egg on his father has left netizens amused after the clip went viral on social media.

The US lad, Zeke, decided to try out a science experiment he had seen online. However, he enhanced the experiment a bit by using his father’s forehead as a base. In the video, the boy’s father is seen lying on the ground with his head facing the sky. Zeke puts a glass filled with water on his forehead and asks him if he is ready.

He then proceeds to place a plate on the top of the glass, followed by a toilet paper roll and finally a hardboiled egg.

Watch the video here:

In the next moment, the boy pushes off the plate with the egg perfectly falling inside the glass of water, making his experiment a success. He is then heard cheering for himself before throwing the water along with the egg on his father.

