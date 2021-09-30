Watch: Boy’s egg experiment with father ends with a hilarious twist

A boy trying to recreate a science experiment by dropping an egg on his father has left netizens amused after the clip went viral on social media.

The US lad, Zeke, decided to try out a science experiment he had seen online. However, he enhanced the experiment a bit by using his father’s forehead as a base. In the video, the boy’s father is seen lying on the ground with his head facing the sky. Zeke puts a glass filled with water on his forehead and asks him if he is ready.

He then proceeds to place a plate on the top of the glass, followed by a toilet paper roll and finally a hardboiled egg.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: 7-year-old performs egg drop trick on his dad’s forehead! https://t.co/EwNfG4WPju pic.twitter.com/lmUWyazf4I — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 30, 2021

In the next moment, the boy pushes off the plate with the egg perfectly falling inside the glass of water, making his experiment a success. He is then heard cheering for himself before throwing the water along with the egg on his father.