Friday, October 23, 2020
Man walks into surprise birthday party, discovers its a ‘funeral’ for him

A man tweeted about how a surprise birthday party for him turned out to be a 'funeral' in his honour in which people spoke about him like he wasn't there.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 23, 2020 4:18:47 pm
Man arrives birthday party funeral viral post, US man surprised funeral themed birthday trending, viral, bizarre, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some were amused, others called it "creepy".

A man has tweeted about how he attended what he thought was a surprise birthday party, which turned out to be a ‘funeral’ for him in which guests were told to ignore his presence. The tweet has since been shared widely on social media.

In a series of tweets, user Eli McCann shared the bizarre incident. “In 2017 my husband (then boyfriend) threw a surprise funeral for my birthday because ‘people shouldn’t have to die in order for their friends to gather and say why they loved them.'” Interestingly, the guests at the party were asked to ignore McCann, so it would be like a “ghost visiting his own wake”.

Calling it the “weirdest thing” he ever walked into, the Utah resident also shared several pictures of a mock casket, a picture of him as a young boy and a memory jar for McCann.

“There were musical numbers and a slideshow to “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler,” he tweeted, sharing a link to the slideshow.

Since being shared online, the post has prompted a range of reactions among netizens. While some were amused, others called it “creepy”.

