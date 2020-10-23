Man walks into surprise birthday party, discovers its a ‘funeral’ for him

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some were amused, others called it "creepy".

A man has tweeted about how he attended what he thought was a surprise birthday party, which turned out to be a ‘funeral’ for him in which guests were told to ignore his presence. The tweet has since been shared widely on social media.

In a series of tweets, user Eli McCann shared the bizarre incident. “In 2017 my husband (then boyfriend) threw a surprise funeral for my birthday because ‘people shouldn’t have to die in order for their friends to gather and say why they loved them.'” Interestingly, the guests at the party were asked to ignore McCann, so it would be like a “ghost visiting his own wake”.

In 2017 my husband (then boyfriend) threw a surprise funeral for my birthday because “people shouldn’t have to die in order for their friends to gather and say why they loved them.” He instructed everyone to ignore me so it would be like I was a ghost visiting my own wake. pic.twitter.com/bQkzjW4w8Q — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

Calling it the “weirdest thing” he ever walked into, the Utah resident also shared several pictures of a mock casket, a picture of him as a young boy and a memory jar for McCann.

He melts my heart constantly, but especially when his expressions of love get weird. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

“There were musical numbers and a slideshow to “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler,” he tweeted, sharing a link to the slideshow.

Since being shared online, the post has prompted a range of reactions among netizens. While some were amused, others called it “creepy”.

I have so many conflicted feelings about this but I hope you loved it! — Rebecca Green (@wordofgreen) October 22, 2020

Did you push something off the table so someone would say “look, his spirit is here with us!” 😂 — Robert Vaughan, NP (@NPRobertV) October 22, 2020

I could probably do without the casket, but I do kind of love this idea—it’s weirdly sweet. — JJ (@tweetjjtweet) October 22, 2020

I love it. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 22, 2020

