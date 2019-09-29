Viral Video: Boy with down syndrome proposes to girlfriend, leaves netizens emotional

Two high school students in Florida with Down syndrome have won many hearts after their homecoming proposal went viral on social media. Shared on Facebook by Saris Marie Garcia is a 35-second clip featuring her boyfriend David Cowan walking towards her with balloons, flowers and a banner that read, “Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?”

Cowan wanted to propose for the homecoming during the high school football game, where Garcia was present with her cheerleading squad. According to a Fox 13 report, Cowan and Garcia, who both have Down syndrome, have known each other since they were three years old while taking speech therapy in Orlando.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and garner over 2.7-million views with many cheering for the couple. “Such a sweet Homecoming Proposal. Have a great time you two and be safe. Memories to last forever,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.