Boy with autism, who hates getting clicked, dresses as T-Rex to take family photos

While for most of the people in today’s Instagram world, taking selfies and photos might come naturally, for others it might be very perplexing. Same was for eight-year-old Levy, who battles with autism and gets quite anxious posing in front of a lens. But not this year. Reason? A T-Rex costume that helped his mom capture some wonderful photos with his best friend are now going viral.

She posted the photos on Reddit and quickly garnered a lot of attention overnight. The beautiful photos clicked in the golden hour amid green pastures showed Levi, dressed as his favourite dinosaur alongside a little girl, Lola — his best friend. The two friends can be seen enjoying and the results are candid and beautiful.

However, not all responses were heartwarming or cordial. Few users showed sympathy while others thought to state he had autism as “attention seeking”.

So, his mother Samantha Bishop, a photographer by profession in a heartfelt post on Facebook shared their story and explained why “it was exhausting” to urge her only son to get adorable photos. “I fell for the pressure of having an ‘Insta Perfect’ life and posting adorable photos of my child smiling happily and looking at the camera. It took coaxing, bribery, dancing like a fool and a whole lot of bathroom jokes,” she wrote on a page dedicated to Levi’s growing up.

As many criticised her for making his condition as the focal point of the post, she underlined why people dealing with special needs would understand. “So while many people don’t see why his autism or other special needs have anything to do with this shoot, I think many will. This is him in his element. There are no forced smiles, no bribery, no pretend happiness,” she added.

However, underlining that she is not the one to treat it as a weakness but celebrates it. “So I choose to celebrate his ‘labels’ and teach him to use them to his advantage rather than see them as an obstacle.”

Read the full post here:

With this shoot, Bishop urges other parents to let their kids take the lead, just as Levi himself came up with the idea of getting ready as a T-Rex. “If parents would just let the kids be themselves, it would be OK – they don’t need the picture-perfect smile or moment, but if their child is happy, they will get the picture they want,” the 26-year-old single mom from Georgia told BBC.

Levi and Lola are already thinking about their costumes for the next photo shoot — they’ve picked Ghostbusters, the report added.

