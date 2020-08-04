Boy who won the internet for saving sister from dog celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Bridger’s sister was seen tying a rakhi on his hand. (Source: nicolenoelwalker/ Instagram) Bridger’s sister was seen tying a rakhi on his hand. (Source: nicolenoelwalker/ Instagram)

A boy who became an internet sensation for protecting his little sister from a dog attack and was praised by celebrities, celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Six-year-old Bridger celebrated the festival with his sister after his family learnt about why it was celebrated.

His aunt Nikki Walker, who shared the images that were widely shared on the internet, posted an image showing his sister tying a rakhi on his wrist. She also shared a cartoon that said #BrotherLikeBridger.

“Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister,” his aunt wrote while sharing the image.

Explaining how they learnt about Raksha Bandhan, and how they loved the thought behind the festival, Walker wrote: “I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today.”

Wishing everyone on the occasion, she invited others to join in the celebrations. Many Indians on Instagram appreciated the gesture.

Many on-screen superheroes had reached out to Bridger and lauded him after the images of his injury were widely shared on Instagram. His family had said that Bridger needed 90 stitches after protecting his younger sister from a “charging dog”, but is recovering well presently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd