‘Glasses are cool’: Boy teased for wearing spectacles at school; celebrities to politicians join in to cheer him

People around the world rallied together to prove the boy that glasses are cool. (Source: MusaAliZeeshan/ Twitter)

In a heartwarming gesture, people around the globe rallied behind a little boy who was bullied for wearing spectacles. Now, the overwhelming support has not only touched the boy and his family but has also delighted people on Twitter, who have been saying: “There’s still goodness in humanity left”.

Six-year-old Musa recently refused to wear his glasses. After his parents got to know that he was being laughed at and bullied for wearing the glasses, his father decided to ask Twitterati their opinion. And people on social media surely didn’t disappoint. From actors, journalists, cricketers and even ministers tweeting to cheer him up.

The boy from London shared a message for all, thanking them for the support and said he doesn’t mind wearing glasses any longer. “Whoever wears glasses, I love them,” Musa said in a video message. “I’m am very happy…the comments made me happy and started wearing glasses again,” he added in a perky clip.

Message has a message for all of you.

The boy and his mother also spoke to a Pakistani news channel expressing his delight and grateful for all the positive vibe.



It all started when his father Musa Ali Zeeshan took to Twitter to ask for people’s support asking what people think about him in glasses. “This is my son Musa, from last few days he is very upset because some of his school mates said; you look worst in glasses, he’s hesitant to wear glasses anymore. I told him let’s ask the world. Doesn’t he looks great in glasses too?” he asked.

This is my son Musa, from last few days he is very upset because some of his school mates said; you look worst in glasses, he's hesitant to wear glasses anymore.

I told him let's ask the world

Soon, the tweet started getting a lot of attention online and people from India and Pakistan came together to cheer him up with many referring to superheroes wearing eyewears to boost his confidence.

I’ve never seen anyone look better in glasses than this! 🤩🤓 Musa, you tell em we wear glasses to see better who to avoid. https://t.co/463mSMkHy8 — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 1, 2021

Musa I think you look adorable in those specs. In fact it is your super-power. Check inbox and let’s chat soon. You and me. 😊😊😊❤️ https://t.co/MV8U8pe10a — Sidra Iqbal (@SidraIqbal) May 1, 2021

He won’t know who I am but tell him I said,boys with glasses are the coolest! As are girls! ❤️ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 1, 2021

U look dashing Ma sha Allah . Just ignore what people think about you it’s important what u think about urself . 🤗🤗 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) April 30, 2021

As one speccy to another all I can tell Musa is that glasses 👓 are cool, it’s his mates who are losing out by not having glasses to wear 😀 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 30, 2021

Hey Musa. I have been wearing specs since I was in class 3. I was 8 years old. I am now 60😇you look too cool — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 30, 2021

Iron Man wears glasses too. You look great, Musa. pic.twitter.com/BZyuVJt9q1 — Jackie Leonard (@JackieLeonard01) April 30, 2021

What a smart, cute kid! The glasses suit you so well. God bless you. — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) April 30, 2021

He looks very cool — like a scientist who’s about to save the world! — Rosie Roti (@supriyan) April 30, 2021

u look more handsome in glasses 👓 love🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) April 30, 2021

Glasses are super cool and only heroes wear them. You want proof? Here it is 😎 pic.twitter.com/mgGkf6KLdx — Sameea J. (@sameeajamal) May 1, 2021

Hey Musa, you look ADORABLE mate😍love the color💙& the frame suits you perfectly😘

A few others who look good in glasses, but not as handsome as you:

1. Harry Potter

2. Clark Kent (Superman)

3. Tony Stark (Ironman)

4. Steve Jobs: The guy who owned Apple(yes the phones/computers) pic.twitter.com/rFAuGHCGBR — Aaleen Nehal (@gal_nehal) April 30, 2021

He looks great in his glasses! This is my son, also Musa. He too hated wearing his glasses in the beginning but soon realized how much he benefitted from them. Do what’s best for you and don’t worry about what others have to say xx pic.twitter.com/knRS5kR4yW — Mahwish Malik (@MalikMav) May 1, 2021

Dear Musa you look great amazing smashing and look much brighter. All who make fun of you tell them by wearing glasses I have seen the side of you all which I wouldn’t have had I not worn them . Thank God for letting you see who the real friends are?love u bacha stysafe — jehan sarkari (@jehan143) May 1, 2021

Never feel ashamed of yourself. You are blessed with everything and you look adorable in glasses 💕 — Waleed Hassan (@Waleedhasaan05) May 1, 2021

Musa’s father also thanked everyone for their “overwhelming response,” and shared that he showed some of the comments to his son. “Can’t explain how happy he is,” he wrote in an update later.