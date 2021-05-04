scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
‘Glasses are cool’: Boy teased for wearing spectacles at school; celebrities to politicians join in to cheer him

From actors, journalists, cricketers and even ministers tweeting to him, the little boy from London, shared a message for all thanking them for the support and said he doesn't mind wearing glasses any longer realising how cool they look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 4, 2021 2:49:45 pm
boy trolled for wearing glasses, actors politicians cheer bullied boy, boy bullied for glasses gets support from world, good news, pakistan news, viral news, indian expressPeople around the world rallied together to prove the boy that glasses are cool. (Source: MusaAliZeeshan/ Twitter)

In a heartwarming gesture, people around the globe rallied behind a little boy who was bullied for wearing spectacles. Now, the overwhelming support has not only touched the boy and his family but has also delighted people on Twitter, who have been saying: “There’s still goodness in humanity left”.

Six-year-old Musa recently refused to wear his glasses. After his parents got to know that he was being laughed at and bullied for wearing the glasses, his father decided to ask Twitterati their opinion. And people on social media surely didn’t disappoint. From actors, journalists, cricketers and even ministers tweeting to cheer him up.

The boy from London shared a message for all, thanking them for the support and said he doesn’t mind wearing glasses any longer. “Whoever wears glasses, I love them,” Musa said in a video message. “I’m am very happy…the comments made me happy and started wearing glasses again,” he added in a perky clip.

The boy and his mother also spoke to a Pakistani news channel expressing his delight and grateful for all the positive vibe.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png


It all started when his father Musa Ali Zeeshan took to Twitter to ask for people’s support asking what people think about him in glasses. “This is my son Musa, from last few days he is very upset because some of his school mates said; you look worst in glasses, he’s hesitant to wear glasses anymore. I told him let’s ask the world. Doesn’t he looks great in glasses too?” he asked.

Soon, the tweet started getting a lot of attention online and people from India and Pakistan came together to cheer him up with many referring to superheroes wearing eyewears to boost his confidence.

Musa’s father also thanked everyone for their “overwhelming response,” and shared that he showed some of the comments to his son. “Can’t explain how happy he is,” he wrote in an update later.

