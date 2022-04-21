Watch: Boy survives deadly landslide by hiding inside refrigerator in Philippines

As heavy tropical storms and rain led to devastating floods and landslides on the Philippines’ eastern and southern coasts, the search for missing victims is still on. While most ended on a sad note, a boy, 11, miraculously survived after taking hiding inside a refrigerator.

According to a report by a local news channel, 24 Oras, authorities said they found the boy identified as C J Hasme lying inside a refrigerator during a rescue operation in Barangay Kantagnos. A video of the boy’s rescue operation has now gone viral.

In the video shared by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Facebook, rescuers can be seen dragging a large fridge through the mud in Baybay City, Leyte. A young boy is seen nestled inside what seems like a double-door fridge with its door and racks removed.

Personnel of the PCG, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other partner agencies are then seen safely evacuating the landslide victim from the scene.

In another post, the Baybay City Fire Station, which took part in his rescue said that the boy’s first words after being discovered by the rescuers were that he was hungry. Romulo G Mascarinas, a senior fire officer with the Baybay City fire station, while offering water to the boy asked him if he was with someone, to which he replied saying he’s all alone now.

“This child is only one of many who lost their parents and family during the Tropical Storm Agaton,” Baybay City Fire Station added.

The boy’s uncle, Juanito Orellano, said the child had multiple fractures to his body but is now recovering in the hospital. “We try not to let the CJ know because it might affect his health,” his uncle, who is now his guardian said, about his parents’ death. “But maybe he knows because, at his age, he seems to understand,” he told 24 Oras.

According to Coconuts Manila, the boy was at home when the deadly landslide struck and he took refuge by hiding inside a refrigerator. After spending the night inside the fridge, he was rescued by authorities a day later.

The Philippine military and aid workers are still looking for over 100 people missing after a tropical storm battered the country. The natural disaster also led to the death of at least 138 people, according to Reuters.