Sunday, August 07, 2022

Boy surprises grandpa with a signed ball after hitting his first home run. Watch heartening video

Melissa Carrier-Damon posted the video on her personal Instagram account, carrierdamon, six days ago and it has received more than 1.9 million views so far.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 11:03:59 am
boy surprises grandpa with signed ball, grandpa boy video, good news, boy's first baseball game, indian expressSince being posted, the video has also accumulated more than 1.32 lakh likes.

The joy of doing something for the first time is always immeasurable. Just like this boy’s first home run in a baseball game and what he did afterwards has been touching people’s hearts. A video of the boy surprising his grandpa with a signed match ball is heart-warming to watch.

Melissa Carrier-Damon posted the video on her personal Instagram account, carrierdamon, six days ago and it has received more than 1.9 million views so far. “Felix got his first home run and wanted to surprise his papa,” says a text insert on the video.

The video begins with the boy coming to meet his grandfather. The elderly man asks the boy, “What did you do?” Felix tells his grandpa that he hit two home runs and signed a ball for him. He tells him that he’s written “Papa I love you” on the ball.

After hearing this, the elderly man feels overwhelmed and starts to cry. He asks the boy why did he do that. Felix says that it is because he taught him everything about baseball and they both hug each other. “Grab your tissues,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Carrier-Damon (@carrierdamon)

Since being posted, the video has also accumulated more than 1.32 lakh likes. It has also prompted netizens to post comments.

“Precious. Touching. To those who have grandparents, love them. Love them today, or you will never know tomorrow how much they loved you when today becomes yesterday,” commented an Instagram user.

“Aww so beautiful,” wrote another. A third posted, “Made my heart burst! This is how precious life can be!!!!” Another individual said, “This is so pure and sweet!!! Grandpa is so special to him!!!”

  Newsguard
  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
