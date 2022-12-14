scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Boy plays drums made out of old vessels and wooden sticks, impresses netizens

Social media platforms shine a light on amazing talents, and impressive skills never go unappreciated online. A boy has astounded the internet with his musical skills. Instead of playing a drum, the boy makes use of old utensils and sticks to create a dazzling rhythm.

A clip shared by Instagram user Zijian Tang shows the boy enthusiastically beating the utensils held upside down. As he beats different vessels, his leg also works simultaneously in creating a rhythm. With a smile on his face, he continues playing music.

Since being shared on November 5, the clip has amassed more than 3 million likes and 43.3 million views on the Meta-owned platform. Instagram users cannot stop gushing over the boy’s talent and many appreciated his quirky innovation. Several others expressed willingness to help him out.

A user commented,”he create music instruments to make his own music.” Another user wrote, “Happiness is most precious than money he has no cost.” A third user commented, “anyone know where this was filmed? I’ve got a friend who can get him a set.”

In 2018, a Yemeni man took the internet by storm as he created a string instrument to play music. The instrument, which produced a sound similar to the Yemeni oud, was made out of a diesel can and a wooden log. The innovation impressed internet users including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

