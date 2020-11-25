scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Boy’s letter to Santa asking whether God loves him sparks debate on social media

The letter written by a child named Will was found by a Twitter user on the The United States Postal Service’ Operation Santa website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2020 11:51:43 am
operation santa, USPS Operation Santa, boy letter to santa lgbtq support, boy santa letter asking if god loves him for being gay, viral news, indian expressThe letter was intercepted by the USPS, which runs an annual gift program called Operation Santa.

A boy’s letter to Santa Claus sparked a debate on social media online after the child asked whether he would be loved even if he is gay.

The letter written by a child named Will was found by a Twitter user on the The United States Postal Service’ Operation Santa website, which coordinates responses to letters addressed to Father Christmas. Most letters ask for toys and other presents, that sometimes feature illustrations as well. But Will’s letter was different.

“Dear Santa, do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay[?]” Will had written.

Nancy Cruz-Garcia, who came across the letter while sharing it wrote: “This letter to Santa broke my heart.”

The letter struck a chord with many online, who came forward to say that Will should be told that God and Santa love all. Many also said that children shouldn’t feel targeted over their sexuality.

Under the US postal department scheme, people can ‘adopt’ the letters to Santa which are posted online, and send gifts to the children who wrote them.

