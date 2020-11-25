Boy’s letter to Santa asking whether God loves him sparks debate on social media

The letter was intercepted by the USPS, which runs an annual gift program called Operation Santa.

A boy’s letter to Santa Claus sparked a debate on social media online after the child asked whether he would be loved even if he is gay.

The letter written by a child named Will was found by a Twitter user on the The United States Postal Service’ Operation Santa website, which coordinates responses to letters addressed to Father Christmas. Most letters ask for toys and other presents, that sometimes feature illustrations as well. But Will’s letter was different.

“Dear Santa, do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay[?]” Will had written.

Nancy Cruz-Garcia, who came across the letter while sharing it wrote: “This letter to Santa broke my heart.”

This letter to Santa broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/NWbum1rvaX — Nancy Cruz-Garcia 🇲🇽 (@Nancy_Cruises) November 22, 2020

The letter struck a chord with many online, who came forward to say that Will should be told that God and Santa love all. Many also said that children shouldn’t feel targeted over their sexuality.

That is the most heart breaking thing. And the worst part is that if this kid is asking this, then there is a huge chance they might not be receiving the love they need. — Ant 🎄LAAAAST CHRISTMAS (@AGramuglia) November 22, 2020

Who do I have to fight for this little one? I came here to fight. I am in shambles. pic.twitter.com/dtXB1W8SqS — Memento Mori 💀 (@mLaw_Inc) November 22, 2020

I NEED NAMES — KIE (@kierra3lyse) November 23, 2020

It absolutely kills me that our society, at any time at all, and especially still present day, could engrain this awful thought in anyone’s mind. — Loud Stroud! (@hulkmeow) November 22, 2020

Being a queer kid is so difficult 💔 I hope this little boy knows that God does love him no matter what — The Evil Wench (@aLilBitWrOng_) November 23, 2020

i wish we could respond and tell will there is a whole community ready to affirm how much God loves him exactly how he is❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — madvent🍊🪴 (@sleepymathgrl) November 23, 2020

Everyone in the comments like, he’s too young to know he’s gay, it’s being pushed onto him. Tf do they think that Heterosexuality is not heavily pushed onto kids? https://t.co/ANH5fckqmi — ‎Brennan (@swaggstew) November 23, 2020

This hurts my heart so much. I hope will and all the other little lgbtq+ babies know (and get told) they’re so, so loved. For those who believe in Christianity, yes, God loves you. Don’t believe those who say he doesn’t. 😭🥺 — Ashley (@yelhsawo) November 23, 2020

I hate that such a young child has to have this burden. https://t.co/VgUtqMXx0Q — Jo est plus fatty-gay que jamais (@TimeIsNotGiven) November 23, 2020

homophobes have really convinced our youth that God could ever not love them… the definition of using the lord’s name in vein https://t.co/8QLUupxrxA — diana (@diana_devoy) November 23, 2020

stop telling your children that God will not love them for who they are. https://t.co/9AvXKWPHEY — tate ✨ (@tayjanel5) November 23, 2020

where’s Will i wanna give him a hug https://t.co/a4d2kbht19 — emma cervenik (@emma_cerv) November 23, 2020

Oh I’m crying. Oh to live in a world where a kid never has to question this… https://t.co/XRmdtgtbPl — April ❤️🏳️‍🌈🐝 (@rainbowismyfav3) November 25, 2020

Being queer is hard and being told you don’t belong is even harder as a kid. I hope Will knows he is so loved. From one gay person to another. Santa loves you, God loves you and I love you buddy. Merry Christmas 🎄 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️💚❤️💚❤️ #QueerChristmas #LGBTQ #LGBTQYouth #LoveIsLove https://t.co/J307FdVKcK — 🌈Drew Rizzuti🌈 (@Rizzuti09) November 24, 2020

IF YOUR CHILD GOES THROUGH CHILDHOOD NOT FEELING LOVED BECAUSE THEY ARE GAY THEN YOU HAVE FAILED AS A PARENT. https://t.co/UGNaQCrXww — mason (@mmason_n) November 24, 2020

“And if he loves you for being gay” my heart 😞 I hate how the Church subliminally teaches us that God’s love is conditional. Y’all see what that type of indoctrination does to our children? https://t.co/lDjwPZeEke — maereads (@maereads1) November 24, 2020

YES, WILL. YES SANTA LOVES YOU. Also, God loves you. Jesus loves you. Period. No asterisks. No notes. Just love. I wish I knew that when I was Will’s age. 💔😢 https://t.co/1wQmfe9AWZ — Dustin🏳️‍🌈 @ #GiveThanks Total Landscaping (@DustinNay) November 23, 2020

Under the US postal department scheme, people can ‘adopt’ the letters to Santa which are posted online, and send gifts to the children who wrote them.

