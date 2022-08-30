scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Boy imitates The Undertaker’s iconic move in a restaurant. Watch

The kid’s video of imitating an iconic move of former WWE wrestler The Undertaker is delightful to watch.

Boy imitates, The Undertaker, WWE wrestler, iconic move, restaurant, wrestling, trending, viralThe boy imitated an iconic move of the legendary wrestler The Undertaker.

Almost every kid loves to watch wrestling while growing up and most also believe the storylines of the WWE to be real. The gimmick of the ‘Dead Man’ that was played by The Undertaker is one of the most iconic personas ever created. Kids love to imitate the signature moves of the wrestlers and imagine themselves standing in a ring. A kid’s video imitating a move of The Undertaker is entertaining to watch and may make you remember your childhood as well.

Also Read |The Undertaker challenged Akshay Kumar to a ‘real’ match and fans can’t keep calm

The video was posted on the Instagram page ro_knows_wrestling. It belongs to a boy named Ro who is a huge wrestling fan. In the video, wearing a face mask resembling The Undertaker, the boy is standing on a chair. The boy raises his hands and the table behind him is set on fire by a chef. The ring used to lit up when The Undertaker raised his hands. The boy then takes off his mask and says the iconic line of the Deadman. “Rest in peace,” the boy says sternly imitating the wrestler. In the end, many people are seen chanting “Undertaker” as the boy is standing with his arms up in the air.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ro (@ro_knows_wrestling)

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 1.06 lakh views so far. The video received numerous comments as well with netizens loving his performance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

“Outstanding performance Ro!!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Funniest kid we know! You rock Ro!” said another. “Hahahaha this is too good!” wrote a third. Another individual posted, “This is fantastic.”
The boy is also a fan of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan and has many videos of imitating him. He has 18,000 followers on Instagram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:01:18 pm
Next Story

Long COVID in children less common than in adults, study finds

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement