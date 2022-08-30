Boy imitates The Undertaker’s iconic move in a restaurant. Watch

Almost every kid loves to watch wrestling while growing up and most also believe the storylines of the WWE to be real. The gimmick of the ‘Dead Man’ that was played by The Undertaker is one of the most iconic personas ever created. Kids love to imitate the signature moves of the wrestlers and imagine themselves standing in a ring. A kid’s video imitating a move of The Undertaker is entertaining to watch and may make you remember your childhood as well.

The video was posted on the Instagram page ro_knows_wrestling. It belongs to a boy named Ro who is a huge wrestling fan. In the video, wearing a face mask resembling The Undertaker, the boy is standing on a chair. The boy raises his hands and the table behind him is set on fire by a chef. The ring used to lit up when The Undertaker raised his hands. The boy then takes off his mask and says the iconic line of the Deadman. “Rest in peace,” the boy says sternly imitating the wrestler. In the end, many people are seen chanting “Undertaker” as the boy is standing with his arms up in the air.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 1.06 lakh views so far. The video received numerous comments as well with netizens loving his performance.

“Outstanding performance Ro!!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Funniest kid we know! You rock Ro!” said another. “Hahahaha this is too good!” wrote a third. Another individual posted, “This is fantastic.”

The boy is also a fan of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan and has many videos of imitating him. He has 18,000 followers on Instagram.