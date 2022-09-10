scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

In heart-warming gesture, boy gives a gift to recycle truck driver. Watch what happens next

The recycle truck driver appreciated the boy’s gesture of giving him a gift.

The recycle truck driver's gesture on receiving the gift is also delightful to watch.

It is heart-warming to watch videos that showcase the kindness of strangers. In a video posted on Instagram, a little boy can be seen giving a gift to the driver of a recycle truck. The man’s gesture on receiving the gift is also delightful to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page thedailyheartwarming one day ago and it has received more than 1.16 lakh views. The video begins with the boy in his father’s arms as they wait for the truck. As the truck stops, the boy hands over a gift to the truck driver. To thank the boy for his generosity, the man operates the truck in a manner resembling a clapping gesture. The boy also starts to clap in unison. “The highlight of both their days,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 10,000 likes as netizens appreciated the kindness of both.
“Probably made his day more than the kids, to be honest. Not many things come close to a kid wanting to show you appreciation/love. Especially when you least expect it!” commented an Instagram user. “I love to see this. We all should treat one to another this way and make this world a beautiful one. Look to this parent teaching to his child to be nice to other people thank you very much,” wrote another.

“Kids love trucks. I had a big red TEXACO tanker truck that I could almost ride on. They made them strong and out of metal in those days. I think my nephew got it years later,” said a third. Another person posted, “Beautiful!! It’s so valuable to help our children Express gratitude to others no matter what they do or come from!!!”

