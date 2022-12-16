scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

‘Sweetest big brother ever’: Boy gifts sneakers to his younger sibling after getting first salary

A clip of the heart-warming moment was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement and has amassed two million views.

Boy gifts sneakers to his younger sibling after getting first salary, best big brother ever, brothers, siblings, heartwarming, good news movement, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA video of the heart-warming moment was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

When people start their first job and get their first salary, they want to gift something to their loved ones. In an emotional moment captured on camera, a boy gifted his younger brother a pair of brand-new sneakers and socks bought with his first paycheque.

A video of the heart-warming moment was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement on Thursday. The clip begins with the boy waking up his younger brother who was sleeping on a bed. He hands his younger sibling a box. Opening the box and discovering the sneakers, the boy got up from the bed and gave his elder brother a hug.

Also Read |Two Afghan brothers reunite at London’s King’s Cross station after being separated for months. Watch

“Using proceeds from the first paycheck from his first job ever, this brother gifts his younger sibling brand new socks & sneakers. An emotional surprise,” reads the caption.

Watch the video below:

The clip has amassed more than two million views since being posted and melted the hearts of netizens.
“Sweetest big brother ever,” commented a user. “Beautiful beautiful beautiful,” said another. “I did the same thing for my younger sister and it felt so good. Its not that we didn’t have what we needed but I always felt she deserved more,” shared another netizen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

“Love this so much. A truly massive deal for both brothers. We so take it for granted with the excesses many of the privileged buy every day without thought that THIS is so appreciated and loved,” wrote yet another individual.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:07:18 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru airport introduces special services for persons with reduced mobility

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close