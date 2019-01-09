Toggle Menu
Little boy forgets his teddy at a hotel, staff takes the toy on an extended vacation

A mother of a little boy found herself in a difficult situation when she found out that her son's favourite teddy was left back at the hotel they stayed in at Hawaii. However, the hotel's interesting response to her email inquiring about the toy has won many praises online.

Clearly, no one expected the white teddy to go on an extended vacation.

While children often lose their toys, it becomes a tricky situation when it is the one they are obsessed with. Anna Pickard, mother of little Doozer, was much worried when she realised that they have forgotten their son’s teddy at the hotel they had stayed at in Hawaii. The teddy meant the world to Doozer and there was no way he would do without the fuzzy — Sutro– by his side.

Even as she braced up to handle her upset son, she, with little hope, shot a mail to the hotel to check about the teddy. To her utter surprise, she got a heart-warming response from the hotel about which she tweeted. Needless to say, the hotel and its staff are winning many hearts on social media.

Talking about having a bad day, Pickard tweeted, “Not only is it raining and I was back at work, but we realised last night that Doozer had left his beloved teddy bear at the hotel we stayed at, and that when we had to admit it, he was going to go from being worried (last night) to most upset.”

In the email response, the hotel assured her of sending the teddy back and also went out of the way to put the little boy at ease by sending him frequent updates about Sutro.

The hotel did indeed keep the teddy well:  from taking him to a walk, to laundry, spa and even rented a cabana for it.

“I had emailed the hotel last night. Is there a white bear there, I asked? Very friendly, answers to Sutro? He has a new friend, a seal, that he had made during the trip. They’d probably be together if they could be found. We weren’t hopeful tho. Big hotel and that.”

Before sending the teddy back, the hotel staff also “checked it out” and shared pictures of the same. Though the toy is yet to reach back home, the incident has won thumbs-up on social media. Clearly, no one expected the white teddy to go on an extended vacation.

