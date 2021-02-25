scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Little boy falls asleep on lizard while doing homework, wakes up with imprint on face

Many on social media felt bad for the little boy and also for the animal that probably died being pressed under the child's face.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 25, 2021 5:21:07 pm
boy falls asleep on lizard, boy wake up with lizard imprint on face, boy doze of on gecko doing homework, odd news, viral news, indian expressPhotos got many talking online, with many wondering how it was even possible.

A sign of sound sleep is probably nap wrinkles. However, for a little boy in Taiwan, his peaceful nap turned into an disappointing affair as he woke up with a lizard imprint on his face. Now, photos of the child, visibly upset by it, are going viral.

Twitter user Jackson Lu (@menlin_fitri) shared evidence of the unusual incident on the micro-blogging site saying that the little student fell asleep while doing his homework, unaware there was a lizard on his exercise book. Naturally, when he woke up later, the reptile had left a nice imprint on his cheek, leaving him distraught.

“It doesn’t matter if you doze off with your homework, you don’t even feel sleeping on a dead gecko, do you?😂😂😂😂😂” she wrote in a tweet originally in Chinese while sharing the two images.

As the boy looked upset and the lizard appeared to be dead, it caught the attention of many online who couldn’t stop laughing. However, users said they wouldn’t have liked it if they were in a similar situation.

Many on social media felt bad for the little boy but also for the animal, who probably died being pressed under the face. As most were freaked out by the incident, wondering how it happened, added that it would have been their worst nightmare. However, they said at least he caught up on his sleep.

