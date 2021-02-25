Little boy falls asleep on lizard while doing homework, wakes up with imprint on face

February 25, 2021 5:21:07 pm
A sign of sound sleep is probably nap wrinkles. However, for a little boy in Taiwan, his peaceful nap turned into an disappointing affair as he woke up with a lizard imprint on his face. Now, photos of the child, visibly upset by it, are going viral.
Twitter user Jackson Lu (@menlin_fitri) shared evidence of the unusual incident on the micro-blogging site saying that the little student fell asleep while doing his homework, unaware there was a lizard on his exercise book. Naturally, when he woke up later, the reptile had left a nice imprint on his cheek, leaving him distraught.
“It doesn’t matter if you doze off with your homework, you don’t even feel sleeping on a dead gecko, do you?😂😂😂😂😂” she wrote in a tweet originally in Chinese while sharing the two images.
你寫作業打瞌睡還沒關係，你連睡在死壁虎上都沒有感覺是嗎？ 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DUhRkhLdUJ
— jackson Lu (@menlin_fitri) February 21, 2021
As the boy looked upset and the lizard appeared to be dead, it caught the attention of many online who couldn’t stop laughing. However, users said they wouldn’t have liked it if they were in a similar situation.
Many on social media felt bad for the little boy but also for the animal, who probably died being pressed under the face. As most were freaked out by the incident, wondering how it happened, added that it would have been their worst nightmare. However, they said at least he caught up on his sleep.
