Boy ‘dismisses’ statue holding a bat with brilliant spin delivery. Watch video

If you grew up in India, then you must have played gully cricket as a child. While walking on the street, kids love to pretend to be international cricketers and copy their bowling action or batting stroke.

A video of a boy seen playing cricket on the street in a video from England will make you recall your childhood. The clip is also being shared widely on social media for an amusing reason.

The video was posted on Twitter by England cricket’s supporters’ club Barmy Army on August 20. The clip shows the boy bowling like a spinner to a statue holding a bat and playing a defensive shot. As the boy bowls the delivery, it edges the bat and a man standing nearby catches the ball. The boy celebrates after ‘dismissing’ the statue.

“No footwork…,” says the caption of the video. It has received more than 6.13 lakh views so far. The tweet has also received more than 16,000 likes as netizens posted some hilarious replies.

Watch the video below:

“England opner since retirement of Sir Alistair Cook,” commented a Twitter user referring to former England captain Alistair Cook who retired in 2018. “Looks like Joe Root,” said another user jokingly.

“Children at Test matches are often a credit to our game. Optimistic and they will make the most of their day whatever happens on the field,” shared another person.

Another comment reads, “Good hands at short leg .” “All jokes aside….that’s a great ball well bowled young un,” said yet another.