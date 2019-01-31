Toggle Menu
Police dispatcher’s loving response to boy calling 911 for math problems is winning hearts

Antonia Bundy, who answered a call from an unidentified boy, was praised by many after the conversation between the two was shared by the official Twitter handle of Lafayette Indiana Police.

The tweet, which went viral with over 1,200 likes, has left many praising Bundy for her response to the little boy’s problem. (Source: Getty Images)

Many of us have struggled with mathematics as a subject in our school days. While it is common to seek help from peers and teachers alike to beat the ‘maths stress’, a child in Indiana went a little too far in his quest to solve his ‘maths problem’. The unidentified boy called up a police emergency number of Lafayette Indiana Police.

Antonia Bundy, who answered the call, was praised by many after the conversation between the two was shared by the official Twitter handle of Lafayette Indiana Police. Though the department shared the voice clip, they clarified that the emergency telephone number should not be used for “homework help”.

Talking about the incident to CBS news, Bundy said that her conversation with the boy was a “nice break” from the usual busy day. “It kind of takes the pressure off of it a little bit. Not too much, but just a little bit to be able to relax to take a step back and truly figure out what he needed and truly spend time with him and assist him in the best way I could.”

The tweet, which went viral with over 1,200 likes, has left many praising Bundy for her response to the little boy’s problem. “911 is the center of all emergencies. This dispatcher clearly understands that it may not be an emergency to us but it is to somebody. Great job helping this very stressed young man in his time of need,” read one of the many supportive messages on the post.

