5 YO calls Police because ‘Grinch is stealing Christmas’; gets to lock the green guy up

Little boy calls 911 after watching videos about Grinch stealing Christmas. (Source: TeDera Dwayne Graves II/Facebook) Little boy calls 911 after watching videos about Grinch stealing Christmas. (Source: TeDera Dwayne Graves II/Facebook)

Just like Santa Claus, also called father Christmas, is known to bring gifts for children, another fictional character who is the exact opposite is the Grinch. The green character created by Dr Seuss is grumpy and is known to steal the happy spirit of the season. Believing the same lore, a five-year-old child in the US ended up calling 911 (the Police) after watching videos of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

TyLon Pittman, sitting at his home in Mississippi feared that the upcoming festive season would be destroyed after watching Grinch videos on YouTube. So, he decided to take things into his hands and called up the emergency number. “I just want to tell you something. Watch for that little Grinch. Because the Grinch is gonna steal Christmas, OK?” Pittman said on the 911 call, which was posted on the Clarion-Ledger website.

Check out the post here:

The 911 dispatcher asked whether the child was alone at home or not, and it was then that Pittman’s father quickly came to the phone and apologised for the call. The dispatcher laughingly said, “No, no it’s fine. He called in saying the Grinch was trying to steal his Christmas.”

Interestingly, the police department got into the Christmas spirit themselves and gave the kid a little surprise. The child’s brother, who is a senior airman in the Air Force, opened the door. “I cracked the door and saw the uniform and she explained to me, ‘I’m looking for a little boy who was watching the Grinch?'” said Graves, 25. “We called him out and he explained to her what happened,” the news website reported.

The Police department invited the little boy and his family to tour the Police Station and surprised him with a real-life Grinch sitting in a police car. Pittman’s help was asked for while locking up the green-grumpy man and save Christmas for all.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd