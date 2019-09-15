US: Students give new clothes to classmate bullied for wearing same outfit to school everyday

While bullying at school is discouraged, there are times when minor incidents of intimidation go unnoticed by the school authorities. A similar incident happened in MLK Prep in Memphis, Tennessee, where a freshman was bullied for wearing the same clothes to school every day. However, what has warmed hearts online is the way two students took notice of the bullying and decided to stand up against it.

Michael Todd, who was wearing the same clothes because his mother could not afford to buy a new set, was being bullied and mocked for over three weeks in his new school. However, football players Christopher Graham and Antwan Garrett gifted Todd a new set of clothes and shoes to make him feel better.

Watch the video here:

A video of the heartwarming moment between the three boys was shared on social media by Fox13 journalist Alexa Lorenzo along with a caption that read, “Stop Bullying”. The video has gone viral with over 5 million views and 80,000 retweets and netizens have praised the two footballers for the kind gesture.