Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer on his 5th birthday

According to the post, the boy was sworn in as the youngest North Miami Police Officer.

A boy battling cancer had his dream come true of becoming a police officer when he was sworn in as one on his fifth birthday.

North Miami Police Department, on their Facebook page, said Jeremiah, who has been fighting high-risk Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer for over a year, recently recovered.

“He still has a battle ahead and must continue treatments so he does not have a relapse. That battle should be easier as Jeremiah received some superpowers today!” the department wrote, sharing several pictures of the boy’s swearing-in ceremony.

Many who came across the post lauded the police officers for helping Jeremiah’s dream of becoming a cop come true.

