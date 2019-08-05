Toggle Menu
Bottlenose dolphin adopts and cares for orphan whale calf, caught on videohttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/bottlenose-dolphin-adopts-and-cares-for-orphan-whale-calf-caught-on-video-5878970/

Bottlenose dolphin adopts and cares for orphan whale calf, caught on video

Researchers in French Polynesia spotted the bottlenose dolphin in 2014, nursing an unusual looking calf and have been keeping track of the duo since.

Bottlenose dolphin adopts melon head whale, Dolphin adopts, Dolphin adopts whale calf, unusual dolphin adoption, National Georapghic, cross genus-adoption, Trending, Indian Express
Researchers in French Polynesia spotted the bottlenose dolphin in 2014, nursing an unusual looking calf.

Adoption is uncommon among wild mammals, with most cases taking place between the same or related species. But an orphan melon-head whale calf is making headlines after it was adopted by a bottlenose dolphin and stayed for a period longer than her biological offspring. National Geographic released the first-ever recorded footage of the bottlenose dolphin’s unusual adoption.

Researchers in French Polynesia spotted the bottlenose dolphin in 2014, nursing an unusual looking calf and started keeping track of them. The unique case is only the second example of a documented cross-genus adoption in wild animals, reported Sciencealert.

Though female bottlenose dolphins are known for “stealing” babies, this is a unique case given the dolphin had its own offspring. Research into cross-genus adoptions in delphinids suggested that the foster mother’s inexperience and personality may have contributed to this unusual adoption.

According to the video by National Geographic, the orphan calf has even learned behaviours specific to dolphins during the time it spent with them, including surfing.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Are you okay?’, ask netizens after Elon Musk compares Queen Elizabeth II to ‘Teletubbies’
2 Racoon’s two-hour rescue saga melts hearts online
3 Girl’s quick thinking saves her little brother from being strangled to death