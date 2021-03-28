Botox injections gone wrong, influencer left with drooping eyelid

While the blogger was told that there is not much that can be done to undo the process, she was given various tips to speed the recovery. (Source: somethingwhitty/Instagram)

A Chicago-based blogger has won praise online for publicly sharing visuals of her drooping eyelid after a bad Botox experience at a medical spa.

Taking to her Instagram account, Whitney Buha posted a video compilation of her eye, before and after taking the injections.

“How it started vs how it’s going after my bad Botox,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media. According to The Independent, Buha, who gets routine Botox injections around her eyes twice a year, noticed her left eye drooping after a recent appoitnment.

In a series of Instagram highlights and stories, Buha said that she did not know something like this was possible and that it could happen to anyone. “This is my face. I am not trying to do this. Look at how wide this eye is,” she says in one of the many posts showing the difference between her two eyes.

Watch the video here:

In another video, Buha went on to explain that the Botox injection was used in the wrong spot, causing her eye to droop. Since the injections, Buha’s eye situation went from bad to worse, leaving her worried.

While the blogger was told that there is not much that can be done to undo the process, she was given various tips to speed up the recovery.

“Tips I’ve been given to speed up the recovery for my eyelid ptosis due to Botox being injected into the wrong spot. See my highlights to catch up on what’s been going on! *I’m not a medical professional. These are all things that have been recommended by professionals*” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Several of Buha’s videos have gone viral on social media and prompted a debate over the use of Botox injections. However, many also praised the social media influencer for being so vocal and transparent about the incident.