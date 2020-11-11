Botched ‘restoration’ of figure on building’s facade in Spain prompts criticism and jokes

The unfortunate restoration of a figure that is part of an early 20th-century facade on a bank’s headquarters in Spain has received a lot of mockery on social media, and even prompted a comparison with US president Donald Trump.

The restoration of the figure on the headquarters of the Unicaja bank was brought to the internet’s attention by noted painter Antonio Guzmán Capel. He publicly denounced the “grotesque restoration”. It has since prompted comparisons with other botched restorations, like this version of ‘Immaculate Conception’.

“It looks like the head of a cartoon character,” Capel said. “I’m sure whoever did it got paid for it, but the bigger crime was committed by the person who commissioned it and then tried to carry on as though nothing was wrong.”

He added that the city now had an attraction to rival the ‘Monkey Christ’ painting that propelled the town of Borja to global fame. The painting made headlines after a devout parishioner took it upon herself to restore Elías García Martínez’s painting titled ‘Ecce Homo’.

Local publication El Norte de Castilla said that the bank’s headquarters was commissioned in 1919 and became operational in 1922.

Restoration experts in Spain expressed anger over the work and highlighted the need for proper training, protection and investment of such structures. “THIS #IsNotARestoration. It’s NOT a professional intervention.” Spain’s Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators said in a tweet.

ESTO #NoEsRestauración. Es una intervención NO profesional.

👎 Polémica en Palencia por una restauración que deja hecho un «cristo» el relieve de una fachada https://t.co/18pEBXjKH4 — ACRE (@A_CR_E) November 9, 2020

The botched up work prompted comments about it on social media, with one person even comparing it with US President Donald Trump.

Sí, ha vuelto a ocurrir. #Palencia tiene ya su propio #eccehomo Sospecho que la restauradora igual era pro #Trump 🤦🏻‍♂️ y se ha dejado llevar por la emoción de estos días en las #EleccionesEEUU pic.twitter.com/sXS0H2AJxg — Aitor Loizaga (@aitorloizaga) November 10, 2020

In 2019, a botched restoration of a 16th-century polychrome statue of Saint George and the dragon in northern Spain left the warrior saint resembling Tintin or a Playmobil figure.

