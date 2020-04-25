Nurse runs solo marathon amid COVID-19, maps ‘Boston strong’ with spelling error

A nurse in Massachusetts was supposed to take part in her first Boston Marathon. But due to the Covid-19 outbreak, like all public events, the marathon too got postponed.
Determined to not let the pandemic deter her plan, Lindsey Devers set out to run her own marathon and hoped to spell out the inspirational message for her city, ‘Boston Strong’ along the way.
However, after running 26.2 miles through a custom route that would spell out ‘BOSTON STRONG’, Dever realised that she hilariously omitted the very important letter ‘N’ and her cheer for her city now reads “Boston Strog”
"Find your fire and do whatever it is that wakes you up, whatever it is that makes you feel alive. Do what inspires you, what moves you, what makes your heart race. Do the things that ignite passion into your bones, chase your dreams, follow your heart, capture the moments that take your breath away. Do not settle for mediocrity. Do what makes you happy. If there is something you want, go get it. If you have a dream, follow it. Do not let fear hold you back. Trust your instincts and believe in yourself, you are capable of more than you think. This is your now. This is your time. This is your life. And you only have one. Make it count." -Bryan Anthonys .(yes, I know I spelled strong wrong but it was too late to start over 😂)
Taking to Instagram, the nurse working at Massachusetts General Hospital shared the post about her experience along with a picture of her marathon trail.
Captioning it ‘Solo Boston Marathon Covid Edition’, Dever said that she noticed the spelling error when it was too late to start over.
Despite the spelling error, Denver found heaps of praise on social media for her attempt. Take a look at some of the comments here:
