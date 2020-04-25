Nurse runs solo marathon amid COVID-19, maps ‘Boston strong’ with spelling error

Despite hilariously omitting the very important ‘N’ in her cheer for her city, Lindsay Dever received heaps of praise online for her solo marathon attempt. Despite hilariously omitting the very important ‘N’ in her cheer for her city, Lindsay Dever received heaps of praise online for her solo marathon attempt.

A nurse in Massachusetts was supposed to take part in her first Boston Marathon. But due to the Covid-19 outbreak, like all public events, the marathon too got postponed.

Determined to not let the pandemic deter her plan, Lindsey Devers set out to run her own marathon and hoped to spell out the inspirational message for her city, ‘Boston Strong’ along the way.

However, after running 26.2 miles through a custom route that would spell out ‘BOSTON STRONG’, Dever realised that she hilariously omitted the very important letter ‘N’ and her cheer for her city now reads “Boston Strog”

Take a look here:

Taking to Instagram, the nurse working at Massachusetts General Hospital shared the post about her experience along with a picture of her marathon trail.

Captioning it ‘Solo Boston Marathon Covid Edition’, Dever said that she noticed the spelling error when it was too late to start over.

Despite the spelling error, Denver found heaps of praise on social media for her attempt. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Nothing is wrong

It’s in the eye of the beholder!

No one is perfect

Mistakes are disguised as a dress rehearsal. — Miss B. (@CanadianGirlPWR) April 23, 2020

Love it. Good reminder that it’s about the journey. #HeartFelt — Tania Goodine (@TaniaLibroCU) April 23, 2020

Nothing wrog — Dr.Petty (@xtrapetty) April 23, 2020

Just tell her we are conserving ‘n’s due to the pandemic. This is perfect!!! — Dr. Christine Wong (@cjayewong) April 23, 2020

Boston Strong, I see it! — Nancy:D HomeOnLockdown #NovaScotiaStrong (@NancyLea28) April 23, 2020

Your attempt is excepted and thank you for your frontline work. Stay health for us. — Tee Jay Bee (@tomjbrenner) April 23, 2020

Blame it on spell check — Ox Fall Down (@jeff_lillycrop) April 23, 2020

Since being posted, Dever’s post has garnered around 400 likes. Recently, an Austrian pilot traced out a flight path in the sky to remind people to stay at home and practice social distancing during the time of the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd