Health workers dance to celebrate arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, video is a hit online

A video of health workers at a Boston hospital breaking into a celebratory dance upon receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, which is now making the rounds of social media, health care workers from the Boston Medical Center (BMC) are seen dancing outside the facility as they prepare to receive the vaccines.

Wearing face masks, shields, and scrubs, the health workers dance to American singer Lizzo’s hit song “Good as Hell.”

The video, which was initially posted on the hospital’s TikTok account, was shared on Twitter by BMC CEO Kate Walsh.

“Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place,” she wrote.

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

Many responded to the video by expressing their gratitude to frontline workers for their service during the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Love ❤️💕 love! Thank you guys for all your hard work and being an inspiration for fun and joy! — jill compello (@drjillc) December 15, 2020

Healthcare workers and all frontline workers are my heros! — Jen Pope (@Jmpcongo) December 15, 2020

A special day and I hope the dancing continues. — John Solman – is getting vaccinated (@jsolman) December 15, 2020

I’m so happy there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for you all, for all of us, thank you for what you do ❤️ — bex0760 🇵🇷 🏠 😷 (@bex0760) December 15, 2020

That is so fun! Thank you, for all you have been doing to keep us safe. We continue to cheer you on from a safe distance :) — FriendshipWorks (@FriendshipWorks) December 14, 2020

So wonderful to see this level of joy and gratitude! — Dr. Tami Gouveia (@TamiGouveiaMA) December 15, 2020

We love you tooo!

Greetings from Europe, The Netherlands ❤ pic.twitter.com/hU7rYDiBav — Jelena 😷 #CodeZwart (@_j3lena_) December 15, 2020

Amazing !! Well deserved for all the hard work the bmc staff have done throughout the pandemic ! 😊 and glad they haven’t lost the ability to throw a good party 🎉 — Elliott Brea MD, PhD (@EJBrea) December 15, 2020

I’m so glad for all of you on the front lines — relief is finally on its way. a grateful Boston and truly all of us in Massachusetts cannot ever thank you all enough for all you do! — Maria Varmazis (@mvarmazis) December 15, 2020

Why is this making me cry? 😭 pic.twitter.com/DjREuIcx43 — Caroline J Kistin MD (@CJKistinMD) December 14, 2020

Feeling good as hell!! — Stacey Rosen, M.D. (@drstaceyrosen) December 15, 2020

While I love my job working @The_BMC and love this dance video what I really love is that @KateWalshCEO is taking a clear stance and we are distributing vaccine in an equitable fashion to all frontline staff and not just docs and nurses. #frontlineworkers — Dr. Bob Vinci (@bvincibmc) December 15, 2020

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 4 million times on Twitter.

The US started distributing Covid-19 vaccine on December 14 after the Food and Drug Administration authorised an emergency rollout of Pfizer vaccine. Health care workers are among the first on the list to be vaccinated.

According to Boston.com, Boston Medical Center has so far received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

