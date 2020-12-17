scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Health workers dance to celebrate arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, video is a hit online

In the video, which is now making the rounds of social media, health care workers from the Boston Medical Center (BMC) are seen dancing outside the facility as they prepare to receive the vaccines.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 12:34:03 pm
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, Boston Medical Center, health workers COVID-19 vaccine arrival, celebratory dance, Vaccine arrival dance, Lizzo Good as Hell dance, Health workers Lizzo Good as Hell dance, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Donning face masks, shields, and scrubs, the health workers Dance to American singer and songwriter Lizzo's hit song "Good as Hell."

A video of health workers at a Boston hospital breaking into a celebratory dance upon receiving their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, which is now making the rounds of social media, health care workers from the Boston Medical Center (BMC) are seen dancing outside the facility as they prepare to receive the vaccines.

Wearing face masks, shields, and scrubs, the health workers dance to American singer Lizzo’s hit song “Good as Hell.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video, which was initially posted on the hospital’s TikTok account, was shared on Twitter by BMC CEO Kate Walsh.

“Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place,” she wrote.

Many responded to the video by expressing their gratitude to frontline workers for their service during the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 4 million times on Twitter.

The US started distributing Covid-19 vaccine on December 14 after the Food and Drug Administration authorised an emergency rollout of Pfizer vaccine. Health care workers are among the first on the list to be vaccinated.

According to Boston.com, Boston Medical Center has so far received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

