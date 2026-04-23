2 Boston Marathon runners give up personal best to help collapsing competitor: ‘We’re just runners helping each other’

A powerful moment of kindness at the 130th edition of the Boston Marathon has captured global attention, after two runners chose compassion over competition in the final stretch of the race.

As the race neared its end on Boylston Street, 21-year-old Ajay Haridasse, running his first marathon, began to falter just short of the finish. Battling severe dehydration and intense muscle cramps, he stumbled repeatedly, falling four times within a matter of moments.

“After falling down the fourth time, I was getting ready to crawl,” Haridasse told the Boston Herald, recalling how close he came to giving up.

What followed was caught on camera by spectators lining the street. Clearly disoriented and exhausted, Haridasse struggled to stand when two fellow runners stepped in.

Aaron Beggs, a 40-year-old from Northern Ireland, and Brazil’s Robson de Oliveira were both seconds away from finishing when they made a spontaneous decision to stop.

Without hesitation, they lifted Haridasse, draping his arms over their shoulders, and supported him as the three moved together toward the finish line. The trio crossed side by side, turning what could have been a painful ending into a moment of shared triumph.

Their decision came at a personal cost, both Beggs and de Oliveira sacrificed their own finishing times, but it ensured Haridasse completed the race within the qualifying standard for next year’s marathon, according to The Guardian.

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A runner at Boston Marathon collapsed with severe cramps, but two people quickly stepped in, lifted him up, and supported him so he could keep goingpic.twitter.com/11tgs5HpYi — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 22, 2026

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The clip of the moment quickly spread online, drawing praise for the runners’ empathy. One user wrote, “That’s so heartwarming to see, people showing real teamwork and kindness in such tough moments.” Another commented, “My algorithm didn’t show me who won the Boston Marathon, but it did this FANTASTIC gesture. This shows that people still value Humanity more in its most impulsive and spotless form than just the podium!” A third added, “You healed the world in that moment. What we needed to see. Thank you. You’ll be forever blessed.”

Beggs later shared that he had already been struggling himself around mile 20, but instinct took over when he saw Haridasse collapse.

“With a marathon, it’s a journey, so it is, that we all do together,” he told The Guardian. “I think it’s selfless commitment to give up a [personal best] to help him. It’s all about the goal together and getting across the finish line.”

De Oliveira, who also needed medical attention after finishing, described the moment as a “split-second decision” made just as he was chasing a personal best.

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“I knew I wouldn’t have the strength to help him on my own. In that moment, I thought, ‘God, if someone stops, I’ll stop too and help him. And God was so generous to us that [Beggs] stopped, and I knew I could help, because two are stronger than one. I’m grateful to God for the strength He gave us in that moment and that Harid didn’t give up,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robson Oliveira (@oliveirarobson89)

Despite the ordeal, Haridasse called the marathon “the greatest experience ever” and said he plans to return. De Oliveira is also aiming for another run in 2027, while Beggs is already looking ahead to upcoming races, including the Belfast City Marathon and potentially the London Marathon next year.

“I just see it as one man helping another man out,” Beggs said. “We’re just runners helping each other. It’s nice to be nice. On another day, I could be in the exact same position and need the help myself, and I’d just be hoping that somebody would put their arm out and help me along.”

Official results showed de Oliveira finishing in 2:44:26, followed by Haridasse at 2:44:32 and Beggs at 2:44:36, times that mattered far less than the spirit they showed on the course.

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Disclaimer: This story reflects on a moment of physical exhaustion and injury during an athletic event; it is provided for informational and inspirational purposes and does not constitute medical advice or fitness guidance. Please consult a health professional before undertaking high-intensity physical activities or marathons, especially if you have underlying health conditions.