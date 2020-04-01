Boss accidentally turns herself into a potato during video meeting, post leaves netizens in splits

Since being shared online, the post rapidly went viral on social media following which Clegg shared another post of her boss responding to her tweet. Since being shared online, the post rapidly went viral on social media following which Clegg shared another post of her boss responding to her tweet.

The coronavirus lockdown has led to most professionals working from home which in turn has led to a huge increase in demand for videoconferencing, online collaboration tools and chat systems. Sometimes, online interactions may take a hilarious turn and that is exactly what happened when an employee was in a meeting with her boss.

“My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting,” tweeted Rachele Clegg, while sharing a screengrab of the video meeting she had with her boss.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rach (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

Since being shared online, the post went viral on social media, following which Clegg shared another post of her boss responding to her tweet.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

With most countries under lockdown and people under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the viral tweet saw netizens coming up with hilarious responses to the post.

I want to congratulate her colleagues that could keep running this meeting under this situation. It would be impossible for me😂 — Esra Alagöz (@esra_fm) March 30, 2020

How can you do that?! I want to try to turn into a potato tomorrow for my next Team call! — Gianluca Tettamanti #StayAtHome (@capitangian) March 30, 2020

At this point that’s what I look like in video calls anyway — nicole farrugia (@hellonicoleee) March 31, 2020

I can’t stop laughing 😂 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V2voBWXsDs — Fairy Dogmother 👸🏽🐶 (@sublimeviolets) March 31, 2020

I can’t quit laughing at this. It’s everyone’s third week on Teams and most bosses still just have their cats on camera with them. — KT Horning 🏳️‍🌈 (@kthorning) March 31, 2020

