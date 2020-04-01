Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 01, 2020
COVID19

Boss accidentally turns herself into a potato during video meeting, post leaves netizens in splits

With most countries under lockdown and people under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the viral tweet saw netizens coming up with hilarious responses to the post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2020 3:02:05 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, Microsoft, Potato filter viral picture, work from home, coronavirus cases, Since being shared online, the post rapidly went viral on social media following which Clegg shared another post of her boss responding to her tweet.

The coronavirus lockdown has led to most professionals working from home which in turn has led to a huge increase in demand for videoconferencing, online collaboration tools and chat systems. Sometimes, online interactions may take a hilarious turn and that is exactly what happened when an employee was in a meeting with her boss.

“My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting,” tweeted Rachele Clegg, while sharing a screengrab of the video meeting she had with her boss.

Since being shared online, the post went viral on social media, following which Clegg shared another post of her boss responding to her tweet.

With most countries under lockdown and people under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the viral tweet saw netizens coming up with hilarious responses to the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement