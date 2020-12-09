‘Borrowed’ in 1973, key to 11th-century English tower returned almost 50 years later

"Don't worry about the delay, we changed the locks long ago," read the tweet shared along with the picture of the key.

The key to an 11th-century English tower, which seemed to have been taken almost 50 years ago, has now been mysteriously returned. The brass key was sent to the English Heritage — a charity that manages over 400 monuments, palaces and buildings — along with an anonymous note admitting to having ‘borrowed’ the key years ago.

“That awkward moment when you return a key you borrowed for almost 50 years… Thank you to the mysterious individual who recently sent us back a key to St Leonard’s Tower in Kent,” read the tweet by English Heritage. “Don’t worry about the delay, we changed the locks long ago,” they added.

That awkward moment when you return a key you borrowed for almost 50 years… 🗝 Thank you to the mysterious individual who recently sent us back a key to St Leonard’s Tower in Kent. Don’t worry about the delay, we changed the locks long ago! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/XtE7vlXRKA — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) December 9, 2020

The note read, “Dear English Heritage. Please find enclosed, the large key to … St Leonard’s Tower, West Malling, Kent. Borrowed 1973. Returned 2020. Sorry for the delay. Regards.”

According to The Guardian, the key still fits the keyhole of the doors to St Leonard’s Tower, a Norman tower in Kent. However, it no longer rotates.

English Heritage’s senior properties curator Roy Porter told the news website that it was one of the most “puzzling packages” they had ever received. “It’s a modern mystery to add to the historical questions posed by the tower,” Porter said.

