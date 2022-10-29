‘Amazing’: Born without a left hand, 8-year-old girl thrilled to see Lego’s inclusive toys

Promoting inclusivity and making specially-abled children feel represented, toy manufacturing company Lego has released a new variety of toys with diverse characters.

Born without a left hand, eight-year-old Sofia, who had written to the company seeking better representation, said it was “amazing” to find a new Lego figure with a limb difference. “You don’t feel like you’re represented and there’s no one like you in these toys,” she told BBC Breakfast earlier.

“We’ve always talked about differences and that bodies come in different shapes and forms and sizes and colours… it’s important for us to always talk about things, so she knows it’s not something to shy away from,” Sofia’s mother Jessica told the BBC. The family hails from Sussex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

The new variety of toys features characters with different skin tones, from various cultures as well as those having physical and non-visible disabilities and neurodiversity. The firm spent two years planning the latest set of toys, and children from various parts of the world have sent them letters.

“It makes what we’re doing real,” Fenella Charity, design director at Lego Friends told the BBC. “In the design team, when we see these letters that have been crafted so carefully by the children that write them, it’s really inspiring to us, and definitely makes us inspired to make a difference,” she added.

According to the website Toylikeme, the #ToyLikeMe movement started in April 2015 with many parents urging the global toy industry to represent specially-abled children. After a year, Lego released the world’s first wheelchair mini-figure at the 2016 Nuremberg Toy Fair.