Tuesday, January 05, 2021
How netizens reacted to Boris Johnson announcing new lockdown in UK

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 1:00:43 pm
Boris Johnson, UK latest national lockdown, UK latest lockdown, UK lockdown memes, Uk coronavirus updates, COVID-19, UK new variant COVID-19, Lockdown memes, Lockdown reactions, Twitter reactions, Trending news, Indian Express news.The move did not sit well with the people and they called out the prime minister for downplaying the virus situation for so long. Many also shared memes and jokes expressing displeasure.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a fresh national lockdown Monday to try and slow the surge in COVID-19 cases, and prompted a range of reactions from across the world.

According to Johnson, the move comes as the surge in cases threatened to overwhelm parts of the healthcare system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.

“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than any time since the start of the pandemic,” Johnson said in a televised address to the country.

The latest national lockdown will include the closure of schools and colleges from Tuesday, and rules requiring most people to stay at home except from essential shopping, exercise and other limited exceptions, said a Reuters report.

On social media, many criticised the prime minister for downplaying the situation for so long. Many also shared memes and jokes about the situation in the UK.

Britain became the first country in the world to start vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot in addition to the Pfizer vaccine.

However, according to officials, the latest surge in cases is driven by the new variant of COVID-19 and the country currently has the world’s sixth-highest death toll due to the virus.

(With inputs from Reuters)

