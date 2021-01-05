How netizens reacted to Boris Johnson announcing new lockdown in UK

The move did not sit well with the people and they called out the prime minister for downplaying the virus situation for so long. Many also shared memes and jokes expressing displeasure.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a fresh national lockdown Monday to try and slow the surge in COVID-19 cases, and prompted a range of reactions from across the world.

According to Johnson, the move comes as the surge in cases threatened to overwhelm parts of the healthcare system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.

“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than any time since the start of the pandemic,” Johnson said in a televised address to the country.

The latest national lockdown will include the closure of schools and colleges from Tuesday, and rules requiring most people to stay at home except from essential shopping, exercise and other limited exceptions, said a Reuters report.

On social media, many criticised the prime minister for downplaying the situation for so long. Many also shared memes and jokes about the situation in the UK.

Boris Johnson reacting to what literally everybody has been saying for days… #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/U4LOFl9FOu — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) January 4, 2021

When influencers find out the new Boris Johnson lockdown includes no travel to the London borough of Dubai pic.twitter.com/fcPdpv5iv4 — B E H L U L (@behlul_official) January 4, 2021

boris johnson when he sees me on my way to the local corner shop #nationallockdown #lockdown pic.twitter.com/krxxLdbvfH — 𝕒𝕓𝕦☔️ (@abu29ine) January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson when asked about universities pic.twitter.com/WVnMi5ZVep — Taylor (@Tay4699) January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson whenever he hears the word “university” #lockdown pic.twitter.com/YnnjPzlFVR — CPT. LEVI 🗡 (@moustafa___) January 4, 2021

When you say hello to your neighbour after Boris Johnson announced another #lockdown… pic.twitter.com/vsk2KXXmcV — OurTardis (@OurTardis63) January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson ignoring all the uni students who where robbed of 9k: pic.twitter.com/tCF7n0aPwE — Malz🧋 (@Maliha27931) January 4, 2021

When Boris Johnson announces a third lockdown at the same time Southampton go 1-0 up against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/23c8pHOpcv — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) January 4, 2021

My only worry about Boris Johnson saying if things go according to plan is that nothing in the last year has gone according to his plans. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson since March 2020 pic.twitter.com/67oWD0OHse — miriam (@miriaaaaamg) January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson:

Schools – Closed ❌

Colleges – Closed ❌ Universities – pic.twitter.com/B7q8gnNxgV — B E H L U L (@behlul_official) January 4, 2021

Britain became the first country in the world to start vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot in addition to the Pfizer vaccine.

However, according to officials, the latest surge in cases is driven by the new variant of COVID-19 and the country currently has the world’s sixth-highest death toll due to the virus.

(With inputs from Reuters)