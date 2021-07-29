Viral video: Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella, leaves Prince Charles amused

The moment caught on camera has taken social media by storm.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a few laughs at an official engagement attended by Prince Charles on Wednesday, when he was seen struggling with an umbrella. At the unveiling of a memorial for police officers who have died in the line of duty, Johnson, seated beside Prince Charles and a row ahead of interior minister Priti Patel, struggled to fix his umbrella which, due to blustery conditions, had turned inside-out.

The incident left everyone around him chuckling. Johnson, himself, was seen laughing at his own plight after he finally managed to fixed it.

Later, a video was posted on social media, prompting more jokes and memes. Netizens were both baffled and amused, as this isn’t the first time this has happened to Johnson! Take a look:

The British PM has suffered a similar umbrella malfunction in the past. He has also been mocked for getting drenched even though he was holding an umbrella.

The biggest task Boris Johnson faces today: learning how to effectively use an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/3d6KYsKtrh — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) July 27, 2021

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after the incident, leading to ‘Boris umbrella’ trending in the country. While some thought his struggles were hilarious, others drew parallels to the time Donald Trump faced similar difficulties. Several people even added music to the videos to poke fun at Johnson.

However, there were many who came to his defence.

On the left is how to hold your umbrella in strong winds. On the right is our Prime Minister who has kindly offered to show you how not to hold it when a breeze picks up 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/xV44gzjejG — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) July 28, 2021

I’m not political in the slightest but why’s everyone ripping Boris for having umbrella problems? I mean we’ve all been there… ☔️ — Anthony Bentley (@AnthonyBentley7) July 28, 2021

Boris Johnson struggling with the basics of life Episode 2,390 holding an umbrellapic.twitter.com/jtrbLbypUZ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 28, 2021

Peas in a pod pic.twitter.com/A6tEE94Z2d — Tony Lyons (@tonylyons132) July 28, 2021

The similarities are astounding. pic.twitter.com/35pxLtzEL4 — Mr Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #GTTO (@nospamjones) July 28, 2021

Boris struggling with his umbrella got me laughing for 15 mins! 😂😂 — Ssbak 🇨🇭♥️🇺🇸 (@TheSsbak) July 28, 2021

😂😂 darn umbrellas and wind! Something here in South Dakota we battle. I have a great golf umbrella that’s got a small top, a gap, then main big part so the wind goes through the gap. Voilà, no inside out umbrellas!! — Maura Nicolet (@maura_gmail) July 28, 2021

Don’t you just hate it when your umbrella doesn’t do what you want it to do! — Lesleyroach (@lesleyroach2016) July 28, 2021

Honestly, this just happened to me walking to the shops… — TomatoSoup🇪🇺🇬🇧💉💉 (@SoupTomatoSoup) July 28, 2021

Best ‘U’nbrella turn ever! — ZapperDan (@Zapper_Dan) July 28, 2021

Someone teach Boris how to use an umbrella 😂 https://t.co/p7KzUiQbo7 — Laura Evans (@Laura_Evans83) July 28, 2021