Thursday, July 29, 2021
Viral video: Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella, leaves Prince Charles amused

Boris Johnson, seated beside Prince Charles and a row ahead of interior minister Priti Patel, struggled to fix his umbrella which, due to blustery conditions, had turned inside-out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 12:04:57 pm
The moment caught on camera has taken social media by storm.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a few laughs at an official engagement attended by Prince Charles on Wednesday, when he was seen struggling with an umbrella. At the unveiling of a memorial for police officers who have died in the line of duty, Johnson, seated beside Prince Charles and a row ahead of interior minister Priti Patel, struggled to fix his umbrella which, due to blustery conditions, had turned inside-out.

The incident left everyone around him chuckling. Johnson, himself, was seen laughing at his own plight after he finally managed to fixed it.

Later, a video was posted on social media, prompting more jokes and memes. Netizens were both baffled and amused, as this isn’t the first time this has happened to Johnson! Take a look:

The British PM has suffered a similar umbrella malfunction in the past. He has also been mocked for getting drenched even though he was holding an umbrella.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes after the incident, leading to ‘Boris umbrella’ trending in the country. While some thought his struggles were hilarious, others drew parallels to the time Donald Trump faced similar difficulties. Several people even added music to the videos to poke fun at Johnson.

However, there were many who came to his defence.

