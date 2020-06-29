Boris Johnson does push-ups to prove recovery from Covid-19, here’s how netizens reacted

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, doing a spontaneous set of push-ups to prove that he has recovered from Covid-19.
Johnson did the photo-op during an interview in which he unveiled plans to spend on infrastructure to help Britain bounce back from economic downturn.
“I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog now. Do you want me to do some press-ups to show you how fit I am?” Johnson said during the interview, before dropping to the floor to do some push-ups.

Clearly the Mail on Sunday just caught Boris Johnson having a nap and he tried to pass it off as a push up.
— Dr Kristopher Lovell (@KristophLovell) June 28, 2020
The picture of the PM doing push-ups was widely shared on the internet, prompting mixed reactions
A photo of you doing press ups isn’t proof that you can do them. A video is what you need @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/jsizC9nmjk
— Jonny Mann (@lankeymarlon) June 28, 2020
I will challenge Boris Johnson to a push up competition. The winner gets to be PM. If he wants doubles or quits it will be decided by a thumb war.
— Stier Kalmer, Parody Sir (@StarmerKier) June 29, 2020
Boris Johnson never did fully recover from doing that single push up for the Mail on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1D08pSkr03
— Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) June 29, 2020
I thought Boris was a crap Prime Minister but since seeing the Daily Mail’s photographic evidence of him doing a single push-up (the only true physical act that impresses me) I’ve completely changed my tune!
Go Boris!
Those are Britain’s triceps! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/MhRZxn8diU
— Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) June 28, 2020
I really don’t care if Boris can do a push up. Why are we treating our PM like an excitable 7-year-old cousin at a family picnic? pic.twitter.com/XMCTJLrMU7
— Ned Hartley (@NedHartley) June 28, 2020
Covid: killing high numbers
Police force: practising systematic racism & being ran out of brixton by a block party
Edl: rioting against the police to stop blm protestors from protesting against the police
Boris Johnson: i will do a push up
— maddy (@madderz4) June 28, 2020
Johnson had announced in March that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and so far has been the only leader to have tested positive for the coronavirus. After isolating himself for a week, the prime minister was moved to the intensive care unit. He was later discharged after he made a full recovery.
