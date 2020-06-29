scorecardresearch
Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

Boris Johnson does push-ups to prove recovery from Covid-19, here’s how netizens reacted

Johnson did the exercise during an interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper while unveiling plans to spend on infrastructure.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2020 7:46:41 pm
The picture of the PM doing push-ups in formals was published by the Daily Mail newspaper on their Sunday edition.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, doing a spontaneous set of push-ups to prove that he has recovered from Covid-19.

Johnson did the photo-op during an interview in which he unveiled plans to spend on infrastructure to help Britain bounce back from economic downturn.

“I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog now. Do you want me to do some press-ups to show you how fit I am?” Johnson said during the interview, before dropping to the floor to do some push-ups.

Check it out here:

The picture of the PM doing push-ups was widely shared on the internet, prompting mixed reactions

Johnson had announced in March that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and so far has been the only leader to have tested positive for the coronavirus. After isolating himself for a week, the prime minister was moved to the intensive care unit. He was later discharged after he made a full recovery.

