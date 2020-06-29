Boris Johnson does push-ups to prove recovery from Covid-19, here’s how netizens reacted

The picture of the PM doing push-ups in formals was published by the Daily Mail newspaper on their Sunday edition. The picture of the PM doing push-ups in formals was published by the Daily Mail newspaper on their Sunday edition.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, doing a spontaneous set of push-ups to prove that he has recovered from Covid-19.

Johnson did the photo-op during an interview in which he unveiled plans to spend on infrastructure to help Britain bounce back from economic downturn.

“I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog now. Do you want me to do some press-ups to show you how fit I am?” Johnson said during the interview, before dropping to the floor to do some push-ups.

Clearly the Mail on Sunday just caught Boris Johnson having a nap and he tried to pass it off as a push up. — Dr Kristopher Lovell (@KristophLovell) June 28, 2020

The picture of the PM doing push-ups was widely shared on the internet, prompting mixed reactions

A photo of you doing press ups isn’t proof that you can do them. A video is what you need @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/jsizC9nmjk — Jonny Mann (@lankeymarlon) June 28, 2020

I will challenge Boris Johnson to a push up competition. The winner gets to be PM. If he wants doubles or quits it will be decided by a thumb war. — Stier Kalmer, Parody Sir (@StarmerKier) June 29, 2020

Boris Johnson never did fully recover from doing that single push up for the Mail on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1D08pSkr03 — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) June 29, 2020

I thought Boris was a crap Prime Minister but since seeing the Daily Mail’s photographic evidence of him doing a single push-up (the only true physical act that impresses me) I’ve completely changed my tune! Go Boris!

Those are Britain’s triceps! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/MhRZxn8diU — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) June 28, 2020

I really don’t care if Boris can do a push up. Why are we treating our PM like an excitable 7-year-old cousin at a family picnic? pic.twitter.com/XMCTJLrMU7 — Ned Hartley (@NedHartley) June 28, 2020

Covid: killing high numbers

Police force: practising systematic racism & being ran out of brixton by a block party

Edl: rioting against the police to stop blm protestors from protesting against the police

Boris Johnson: i will do a push up — maddy (@madderz4) June 28, 2020

Johnson had announced in March that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and so far has been the only leader to have tested positive for the coronavirus. After isolating himself for a week, the prime minister was moved to the intensive care unit. He was later discharged after he made a full recovery.

