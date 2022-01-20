scorecardresearch
‘This is NOT what a leader looks like’: Netizens irked as video of Boris Johnson mocking MP goes viral

During a tense exchange between Johnson and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Johnson was seen checking his watch and laughing while Blackford asked a question.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 20, 2022 1:32:36 pm
Birish Prime Minister Boris Johnson was caught on camera laughing and mocking the accusation that he flouted Covid-19 rules.

In an intense and chaotic session at the British Parliament, Boris Johnson defended himself over the so-called “partygate” scandal. As Johnson faced brutal grilling during the Prime Minister’s Question (PMQs), a moment when he mocked a fellow member of parliament is widely being criticised online.

Amid the scandal that has threatened his leadership and his Conservative Party, Johnson refused to say if a prime minister should resign for misleading parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

As many MPs took turns to criticise the PM, it was his reaction to Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP at Westminster, that went viral. Blackford took the stand and poked fun at Johnson saying that “Operation Save Big Dog” has quickly become “Operation Dog’s Dinner”.

Blackford accused him of “laughing at the British public” and branded Johnson’s latest reason as “the most pathetic of them all – ‘nobody told me’,” referring to his statement where he said he didn’t break any covid-19 rules.

“Nobody told the Prime Minister he was breaking his own rules, absolutely pathetic. Resign, go, Prime Minister,” Blackford continued, when Johnson was caught on camera making mocking head movements.

Soon, the moment garnered a lot of attention online, where people were not just appalled at Johnson’s action but also stunned as his colleague Priti Patel was also seen giggling.

Conservatives are weighing whether to trigger a no-confidence vote against Johnson amid the public anger over the scandal — a stunning reversal of fortune for the politician who just over two years ago led the Conservatives to their biggest election victory in almost 40 years, Associated Press reported.

David Davis, a senior Conservative and former Brexit secretary, also urged Johnson to resign. “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go,” he said, The Guardian reported.

Amid growing calls from outside and within own his party for him to resign over repeated revelations of rule-flouting parties held at his residence and office, he dropped UK’s mask mandate.

