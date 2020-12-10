Boris Johnson confuses farmers’ protest with Indo-Pak dispute, gets mocked online

Johnson’s response prompted anger and mirth among people, especially Indians on social media.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday confused the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the agricultural laws in India with the Indian and Pakistan conflict, drawing mockery on social media.

In the House of Commons, during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session, MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, asked Johnson to comment on the ongoing protests in India, which have seen tens of thousands of farmers camped in the outskirts of Delhi for over two weeks now.

“Will the Prime Minister (Johnson) convey to the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest,” he questioned Johnson.

Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about #FarmersBill2020. Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully. But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about! pic.twitter.com/EvqGHMhW0Y — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

However, Johnson in his brief response went on to talk about a completely unrelated issue of the India-Pakistan conflict.

“Our view is that of course, we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point,” said Johnson.

In a video, Dhesi, who has been a vocal supporter of the farmers and initiated a letter pledging support for the protests, looked perplexed at Johnson’s response. He later took to Twitter to criticise the prime minister.

“It might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about,” he wrote.

The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

Johnson’s response also prompted anger and jokes on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Wth! Someone needs to brief this so called leader of our country — Abs Singh (@Abs_Singh_1) December 9, 2020

My god, India, USA and UK are doomed together. Congratulations to all — bingewatcher (@BiggBossLov) December 9, 2020

The only thing he would he useful for is to teach Modi how to perform a U-turn. — Usingh Bolt (@USingh_Bolt) December 9, 2020

He parroted his lines reserved the Kashmiri’s struggle for Independence and thought they would fit in to any topic relating to India. A truly vile man. — Haquafresh (@Haquafresh) December 9, 2020

Elect clowns….expect a circus… — Harjap Bhangal (@HarjapBhangal) December 9, 2020

Judging by your reaction, the prime minister’s response was just as horrifying. pic.twitter.com/894Ej4nmIU — Raj Nagpal (@raj_nagpal) December 9, 2020

This @TanDhesi won’t be able to name all the farm laws but buffoons like him will tell us how to run our Country. — Avinash Upadhyay (@AvinashkumarU18) December 9, 2020

Is it by any chance possible that Boris Johnson thought Pakistani farmers were protesting in Delhi? — H Nagesh Rao (@NageshraoH) December 9, 2020

💯 this is exactly what he wants ‘incompetent’ = no accountability. Nothing to do with the lucrative trade deals post Brexit?

Same stance that Thatcher took in 84, please allow this to shake our consciousness — Ravideep Kaur (@rav_deep) December 9, 2020

More like “deliberate “ distraction — Arif Mehmood (@am19arch) December 10, 2020

Hope Boris’s listening skills improve over dinner this evening! Not impressive. Your face was a picture! It was a great question too. — Sue Cook (@SueC00K) December 9, 2020

I was horrified by @BorisJohnson response, thousands marched in the streets of london on Sunday and our Prime Minister has no idea 🤷🏽♂️ — Kasim Choudhry (@choudhry_kasim) December 9, 2020

According to reports, a spokesperson from the UK government later clarified and said that the Prime Minister had “misheard” the question.

“The prime minister clearly misheard the question in parliament today,” the spokesperson told the channel. “The Foreign Office are [is] following the issue of protests in India closely.”

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting on various borders of Delhi since November 26, seeking repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier extended his support to the protesting farmers, prompting criticism from India. The UK government has refused to be drawn into the ongoing protests in India, with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) saying the matter of handling protests was an internal one

(With inputs from PTI)

