Friday, September 07, 2018
Attention bookworms, noticed book with golden edges? The secret behind it has people flipping online

In case, you have seen it before and wondering what's it called -- the beautiful art form is known as fore-edge painting. Sadly, the beautiful art is now dying and has been listed under the critically endangered craft list.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 7, 2018 11:39:43 am
books, book golden edges, fore-edge painting, hidden painting old books, book edges hidden painting, viral news, odd news, indian express The Twitter thread left book lover around the world going crazy. (Source: @illucifer/ Twitter)

Ask any bibliophile and they’ll tell you an e-book can never emote the same feeling as a physical one. The smell of the pages, the prints and of course the art on its covers often warm the hearts of book lovers. But did you know the edge of the pages is a mystic zone in itself? Well, we have seen many old, hard-bound book with golden edges on the side, ever tried flipping it? If not, then you must. One book lover recently found out the hidden paintings on the edges and it blew fellow book lovers’ minds.

“Did you know some books have secret paintings on the edges of their pages that you can see by aligning them just right??” London-based video-editor and photographer Chris Carpineti wrote on Twitter sharing a small clip.

The fascinating video quickly garnered attention from people all over the world and they went gaga.

In case, you have seen it before and wondering what’s it called — the beautiful art form is known as fore-edge painting. Sadly, the beautiful art is now dying and has been listed under the critically endangered craft on the Heritage crafts red list.

Others started exploring and sharing more about the art form which is on its way to oblivion with other mesmerising videos and last of the few artists who still practice it.

Beautiful, isn’t it? Share your thoughts in comments below.

