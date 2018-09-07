Attention bookworms, noticed book with golden edges? The secret behind it has people flipping online

The Twitter thread left book lover around the world going crazy. (Source: @illucifer/ Twitter) The Twitter thread left book lover around the world going crazy. (Source: @illucifer/ Twitter)

Ask any bibliophile and they’ll tell you an e-book can never emote the same feeling as a physical one. The smell of the pages, the prints and of course the art on its covers often warm the hearts of book lovers. But did you know the edge of the pages is a mystic zone in itself? Well, we have seen many old, hard-bound book with golden edges on the side, ever tried flipping it? If not, then you must. One book lover recently found out the hidden paintings on the edges and it blew fellow book lovers’ minds.

“Did you know some books have secret paintings on the edges of their pages that you can see by aligning them just right??” London-based video-editor and photographer Chris Carpineti wrote on Twitter sharing a small clip.

Did you know some books have secret paintings on the edges of their pages that you can see by aligning them just right?? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nwVKf8Eilm — Chris (@illucifer) September 5, 2018

I’m just mesmerized by it, it gets cooler every time I watch it 😍 — Chris (@illucifer) September 5, 2018

The fascinating video quickly garnered attention from people all over the world and they went gaga.

Omg no 😭 I always wondered why they were gold https://t.co/JGexSs9N7X — Dazzling Nigga (@NyxNigga) September 7, 2018

I’m dead this is too beautiful https://t.co/W2xvFKaLwR — Kristy Frenken-Francis (@KristyMarieF) September 7, 2018

Amazing. Now I’ll be looking even closer at the books at my job. I work at a library. : D https://t.co/gSYALa6suW — wildcard4376 (@WildcardWing) September 7, 2018

HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS? No wonder life has felt so empty. https://t.co/iGYosD4Kje — Bridget Weller (@KatSpectre) September 7, 2018

Wow! I never realised that. Only that pages of some books have golden edges, and that’s it. — Hans66 (@Hans_1966) September 7, 2018

Whaaaaaaat???? As if I didn’t have a book-buying problem already 😂 — Rosie (@OneShortRosie) September 6, 2018

I’m sorry. What? What Da Vinci Code madness is this. — Save Buffy (@SaveBuffy) September 6, 2018

Goes off to check all the old books on her shelf… — Sarah Beedle (@SarahJBeedle) September 6, 2018

🤯🤯🤯my mouth literally dropped open at this! a-maze-ing — Emma Bastin (@emma_bastin) September 6, 2018

Just tried that with my kindle. Broke it. Damm. — Prof. Dr. G K Still (@GKStill) September 6, 2018

I’m mad now cos as a kid I was a book with gold-leafed edges which had sorta, dirty smudges next to the leaf and I sorta thought it was age or something about the technique for applying the gilding, now I’m wondering if it was this and mad at my 9yo self for missing out. — Morgan Dorian Trias (@M0RG4nD0R14n) September 6, 2018

Cool, first time I’m seeing it. One thing e-books cannot genuinely imitate. — Dinero Mababawi (@AlterSol29) September 6, 2018

In case, you have seen it before and wondering what’s it called — the beautiful art form is known as fore-edge painting. Sadly, the beautiful art is now dying and has been listed under the critically endangered craft on the Heritage crafts red list.

Others started exploring and sharing more about the art form which is on its way to oblivion with other mesmerising videos and last of the few artists who still practice it.

This has been my Mum’s part-time job for about 40 years. Pretty cool.https://t.co/BwxxbOhV0L pic.twitter.com/mESat45D2D — Hils Costa (@hilarycosta) September 6, 2018

As a medievalist, I knew this of course.https://t.co/kXkouiSN5M — Mark_Alden (@Mark_Alden) September 6, 2018

Found the original video, looks like Kim by Rudyard Kipling. https://t.co/TxP96qNrdj — oshi (@sakuroshi) September 6, 2018

I have a few of these in my collection and love each one! — Alpha 🐻 🇺🇸 #WeAreThePatriots (@alpha_tyger) September 6, 2018

Beautiful, isn’t it? Share your thoughts in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd