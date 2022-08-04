Booking.com scam lands tourists knocking at private home in London

A woman in north London was left shocked after being called on by dozens of tourists from different parts of the world. The unexpected visitors told her they had booked her house on Booking.com, BBC reported.

There were travellers from Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and Los Angeles flocking to her home between July 4 and July 29.

On July 4, a woman and her daughter from Hong Kong knocked at her door saying they had booked her property. She sent them back, and the next day reported the incident to Booking.com. After six days, the digital travel company removed the property listing. She found her address on a listing, but the pictures showed the interior of a different house, as per Dailymail.

In the days that followed, about 100 people arrived at her house after booking it on the website, reported BBC.

“They came from all over the world; Australians who’d just arrived, there were some people from Saudi Arabia, some people from the north of England, and I just couldn’t believe it,” the woman told BBC. “It was obviously a scam, and someone had used my address. I felt so sorry for those tourists knocking on my door. All I could do was send them away.”

“I feel very worried about it. They’re very nice people, but perhaps one day we might get some people knocking on the door who actually are quite aggressive. I feel very vulnerable,” she added.

@GlennFogel @booking.com Your company is involved in a scam. False bookings for private residence in Islington, Ldn. 80+ bookings. Stop the scam now! Customers be warned! — Teohna Williams (@TTeohna) August 3, 2022

“Thin Air B&B”

Wow imagine you’ve flown across the World, found your accommodation lugged your suitcases up to the front door…only to find you’ve been scammed!https://t.co/2mOV8mPpon scam: Tourists descend on north London private home – https://t.co/rGI78U9V84 — David Laud (@davidlaud) August 3, 2022

Jo Dunkenfield and her daughter Olivia from Portsmouth were among the victims of the scam. They had booked an accommodation to watch Lady Gaga perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Duckenfield was quoted as saying by Dailymail that she had even checked with the website whether everything was okay with her booking on the morning of their departure, and had been told it was fine.

A Booking.com spokesperson told the BBC that the property has now been completely removed from their site. The spokesperson added that they have extended apologies to the homeowner and customers. Further, they have offered support related to refunds, relocation and additional fees.

“Scams are unfortunately a battle many industries are facing against unscrupulous fraudsters looking to take advantage and it is something we are tackling head on,” the spokesperson said.