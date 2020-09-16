scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Booker prize blames technical glitch after releasing ‘winner’ with shortlist

Twitter user Adam Clay-Croome tweeted to the official handle of the Booker prize and pointed that the website already listed author Brandon Taylor as the winner for his novel Real Life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 6:35:29 pm
Booker prize, Booker prize 2020, Booker prize winner, Booker prize shortlist, viral news, Trending news, Indian Express news.The Booker prize soon cleared the air around the matter and said that the premature announcement was due to a technical glitch.

On Tuesday, the Booker prize announced the list of shortlisted authors but people soon noticed that the official website already seemed to have listed a ‘winner’.

Tagging both Booker prize and Taylor Croome wrote, “Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year’s prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!? Double congratulations to @blgtylr!!”

Responding to Croome’s tweet, Taylor suggested that the announcement must be a mistake.

The organisers soon clarified that the “announcement” was the result of a technical glitch, and that the jury has not yet picked a winner.

The Booker Prize is a prestigious literary prize awarded annually to the best original novel written in the English language.

This year, The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, Real Life by Brandon Taylor and Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi made it to the shortlist.

The winner will be announced on November 17.

