Booker prize blames technical glitch after releasing ‘winner’ with shortlist

The Booker prize soon cleared the air around the matter and said that the premature announcement was due to a technical glitch.

On Tuesday, the Booker prize announced the list of shortlisted authors but people soon noticed that the official website already seemed to have listed a ‘winner’.

Twitter user Adam Clay-Croome tweeted to the official handle of the Booker prize and pointed that the website already listed author Brandon Taylor as the winner for his novel Real Life.

Tagging both Booker prize and Taylor Croome wrote, “Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year’s prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!? Double congratulations to @blgtylr!!”

Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year’s prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!? Double congratulations to @blgtylr!! pic.twitter.com/3pTvGHKz8L — Adam Clay-Croome (@ClayCroome) September 15, 2020

Responding to Croome’s tweet, Taylor suggested that the announcement must be a mistake.

lmfao, that must be a mistake. I don’t think they’ve even picked a winner yet. — Brandon (@blgtylr) September 15, 2020

The organisers soon clarified that the “announcement” was the result of a technical glitch, and that the jury has not yet picked a winner.

On posting the 2020 Booker Prize shortlist on the Booker Prize website, due to a technical error the author Brandon Taylor was listed as the winner. The judges have not yet met to decide the 2020 winner so this information is incorrect and has now been rectified. — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 15, 2020

The Booker Prize is a prestigious literary prize awarded annually to the best original novel written in the English language.

This year, The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, Real Life by Brandon Taylor and Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi made it to the shortlist.

The winner will be announced on November 17.

