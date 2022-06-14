Wheelchair-bound bomb-attack survivor scales Mount Kilimanjaro. Watch video

Riddled with nails and bolts from the Manchester bomb attack in 2017, doctors had told Martin Hibbert that he would never walk again. Defying odds, he managed to reach the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on a wheelchair last week. The 46-year-old man, who was left paralysed from the waist down, aims to raise funds for Spinal Injuries Association with his herculean endeavour.

In a video recorded from the summit, Hibbert was heard saying, “Here, we are on the top of Kilimanjaro. Five years ago, I was in the hospital, hardly able to move. And here I am, five years later on the top of Kilimanjaro, amazing feeling. Dream, believe, achieve is something I say to people… Second paralysed person to do this, so proud.”

Watch the video here:

In another Facebook post, Hibbert mentioned that he attended altitude training for 12 weeks.

Praises poured in the comments section over his achievement. “Absolutely brilliant Martin, a great achievement but never doubted you wouldn’t make it,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Absolutely fantastic!! I bet you really do feel on top of the (world).”

According to the BBC, only 65 per cent of climbers reach the Kilimanjaro summit. Experts and guides accompanied Hibbert while he was scaling the mountain. Close friends and the medical team ensured that his health was in a good state. Martin’s mother died last year and he had promised her that he would scatter some of her ashes on top of the mountain and would play her favourite song. While fulfilling his promise on top of the mountain, he became emotional.

Hibbert was able to pull himself up, cycle, crawl and cross his legs only after 10 months of the attack. Later, with the help of therapy by Ken Ware in Queensland, Australia, his condition improved, Dailymail reported. Twenty-three people were killed and over 500 were injured in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.